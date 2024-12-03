Cairo– Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED), a prominent player in the Egyptian real estate market, announced the delivery of the first phase of its luxurious residential project, Bleu Vert, located in the New Administrative Capital, during a special ceremony for its clients. Ensuring the highest standards of quality in project execution, the total investment of the project is estimated at EGP 8.7 billion.



Strategically situated in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, Blue Vert spans 70 acres. The project features a diverse array of residential units, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments, all designed to cater to the needs and lifestyles of its residents. With a total of 1,398 units, most of which are already completed, the delivery of the first phase includes 300 apartments and 104 villas, underscoring SED's commitment to its 2024 delivery timeline.



Eng. Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, stated: "We are dedicated to introducing innovative visions to the Egyptian real estate market by developing integrated, high-standard projects that align with global trends and contributing to sustainable urban development in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, further strengthening our position in the real estate sector." He added, "The delivery of the first phase of the Bleu Vert project demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and diverse real estate products that meet our clients' diverse needs with exceptional quality and within the agreed timelines."



With a prime location, Bleu Vert is overlooking "Mohamed Bin Zayed" axis and is just minutes away from key landmarks such as the Opera House, the Central Business District, and the Government District. This project represents a significant addition to the urban landscape, characterized by modern architectural designs that emphasize sustainability and quality. Residents will enjoy a wide range of premium amenities, including expansive green spaces, water features, entertainment centers, and other facilities that ensure an exceptional quality of life. Under the management of SED Asset Management, Bleu Vert aims to become a vibrant destination for both living and investment, leveraging the growing prominence of the New Administrative Capital as a political, cultural, and economic hub in the Middle East and North Africa.



Eng. Tarek El-Gamal, Chairman of REDCON Properties, responsible for the construction of Bleu Vert, stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Saudi Egyptian Developers, the leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, and to contribute to the construction of the Bleu Vert project in the New Administrative Capital." El-Gamal added, "With our solid expertise, we are committed to fulfilling the plans and vision of Saudi Egyptian Developers, delivering the Bleu Vert project to the highest standards of quality and efficiency while utilizing the latest sustainable and technological innovations within a record timeframe.”



With over 50 years of experience in the Egyptian market, Saudi Egyptian Developers has successfully developed more than 50 diverse projects in prime locations across various governorates in Egypt. These projects include strategic investments in coastal resorts, residential, commercial, tourism, and administrative properties. The company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality has enhanced the trust of its growing client base and led to record-breaking sales, solidifying its position as one of Egypt’s top real estate developers.