Abha, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, has announced the launch of the master plan for the new Abha International Airport.

The new Abha airport aims to embody a consistent architectural identity with the heritage of the Asir region, transforming it into a prominent landmark in the Kingdom. Its terminal area will expand to 65,000 square meters, as planned to complete the first phase by 2028, compared to the current 10,500 square meters of the existing airport. This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures, and high-capacity parking facilities.

The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. This design will offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency, ensuring seamless services for visitors and travellers. The airport's capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, a tenfold increase from the current 1.5 million capacity. It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights. Additionally, the new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with 7 new self-service check-in.

The new Abha airport is expected to contribute to enhancing the prominence of the Aseer region as an attractive tourist destination. It will also fulfil Aseer's development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.

About Matarat Holding:

We are MATARAT Holding (A Closed Joint Stock Company), a property of GACA that has been forging the transformation of the Airports industry since its inception on the 13th of April, 2013, under Royal Decree No. (78/M).

Our vision is crystal clear. We are determined to transform and promote Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of a new, sustainable and thriving industry. To make this vision a reality, we are committed to the steady development of all its assets by attracting investors. Because these are our firm convictions, we are the place where opportunities flourish.

That is why MATARAT’s role is to guide, support, and lend a hand to all its fellow companies – guided by our core values of reliability, excellence, and alliance – to ensure every airport can:

• Become a gateway to innovative customer experience and a global benchmark of management.

• Become a gateway to operational efficiency and revenue generation.

• Become a gateway to open collaboration within the ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Mansour Jabarti

Matarat Holding, Communications

Mail: mansourj@ynz.sa

Phone: +966504494604