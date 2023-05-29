Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in the Middle East, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being awarded the prestigious title of Best Digital Customer Experience at the renowned Customer Experience Middle East 2023 conference, held in Dubai. With representatives from prominent companies across various industries in the region, this year's edition witnessed the organization of several workshops and continuous discussion sessions that addressed key communication mechanisms and digital advancements in customer service.

Teddy Zebitz, the CEO of Saudi Cargo, expressed his joy at achieving this accomplishment, describing it as a motivation to continue the company's endeavors in developing its digital system for customer service and ensuring the best customer experience. He emphasized the utilization of advanced technologies and pioneering digital solutions to sustain the company's business growth. Zebitz also highlighted the importance of monitoring customer feedback as the ultimate measure of success for their global operations, with a focus on incorporating the latest technologies and adopting global best practices to achieve the company's goals and aspirations. Additionally, he also noted that the business environment in the Kingdom has become highly conducive to digital transformation with ongoing enhancement of comprehensive experiences.

In his part, Mansour Alasmi, Vice President of Network and Revenue Management at Saudia Cargo, also commented, asserting: "We strive for the integration of our digital services and keeping pace with transformational phases by establishing effective partnerships in this regard. These partnerships enhance our interactions across all digital channels by utilizing information technology and initiatives to accelerate growth and customer-focused innovation for delivering positive experiences. Saudi Cargo will continue its efforts to enhance its capabilities, provide unparalleled digital experiences, and establish new standards for customer service excellence.”

It is worth noting that Saudi Cargo recently renewed its agreement with the logistics platform Cainiao, the logistics arm of the global Alibaba platform. The partnership aims to transport shipments from leading e-commerce retailers, reserving exclusively selected SACC freighter flights from Hong Kong to Riyadh and the Belgian city of Liège.

Saudia Cargo’s aspirations align to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in becoming a global logistics platform, connecting global markets with the Kingdom and leveraging its strategic geographical location at the heart of global trade routes.

The company continues to support emerging markets as a member of the SkyTeam Cargo Alliance, representing 20% of the air cargo movement. Additionally, it benefits directly from the international coverage provided by the alliance, which connects more than 175 countries worldwide.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo is contributing to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030 by developing a leading logistic hub and leveraging the country's strategic location. For more than seven decades, Saudia Cargo has been one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers, connecting 900 destinations in 175 countries through its alliance with Sky Team Cargo, the world's largest group of air cargo airlines. The company's fleet of modern Boeing freighters and state-of-the-art facilities facilitate the transport of all types of cargo, from high-value shipments, dangerous goods, and perishables to pharmaceuticals and sensitive vaccines. For more information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

