RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), announced today during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, taking place in Riyadh, that it will join the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership (DDP) a collaborative public and private partnership to help developing countries leverage digital innovations to solve some of the most challenging issues.

As a new member of the DDP, Saudi Arabia will contribute to the overall digital development agenda of the Partnership to enable the sustainable growth of developing countries and support them in defining and activating national digital strategies and polices to achieve common international goals, including bridging the gap between developed and developing countries, and help in financing, encouraging, developing and adapting data and artificial intelligence technologies to serve all of humanity.

About the Global AI Summit

The Global AI Summit is a two-way conversation that engages every attendee, speaker, and partner in a rich dialogue about how AI can solve complex problems, empower businesses, shape our future, and ultimately, transform society.

From local and regional “visions” to the united economic framework, the Global AI Summit gathers the most prominent policy makers, leading investors, thought leaders and innovators in the field today. In the spirit of co-creation, speakers and participants are invited to contribute to a vision for AI that will live on beyond the summit and connect the international AI community.

Find out more: https://globalaisummit.org