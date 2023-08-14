Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Comoran Football Federation (FFC) renewed their cooperation for football development, following an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2021.

The SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal and his counterpart the FFC President Said Athouman took the opportunity of their meeting on August 12th at the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) Congress in Taif, Saudi Arabia to renew the (MoU) and strengthen further development initiatives.

SAFF had the privilege to host in December 2021 the Comoros Men’s National Team for a training camp in Jeddah, prior to their historic participation at the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Cameroon, where they reached the second stage of the flagship African competition.

Furthermore, the Comoros Women’s National team also took part in the Women’s International Tournament that took place in Dammam in January 2023, alongside Saudi Arabia, Mauritius and Pakistan.

As SAFF believes strongly in growing football together with all Member Associations, the renewal of such collaboration will further focus on mutual support around league football, grassroots and coaching.

For more information about Saudi football, you can visit the SAFF website: https://www.saff.com.sa/en/

