DUBAI, UAE: SAP and Chalhoub Group, a leading luxury retailer in the Middle East, have signed a strategic agreement to adopt RISE with SAP, hosted on Microsoft Azure, as part of a comprehensive digital transformation initiative named Transform Chalhoub. This move marks a key milestone in Chalhoub Group’s commitment to modernize its IT infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and support ambitious expansion plans across its global network.

As part of the Transform Chalhoub initiative, Chalhoub Group will implement solutions including SAP S/4HANA, SAP's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, and a suite of SAP retail and warehouse management applications. Through this deployment, the Group will transition to a unified, cloud-based platform with real-time data, greater visibility over its extensive operations, and embedded Business AI capabilities to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and automate tasks.

Dhouha Louati, Vice President - Transformation for Chalhoub Group commented, “Partnering with SAP on Transform Chalhoub enables us to leverage powerful AI-infused solutions that will benefit our partners, customers and employees. Our experts have collaborated closely with SAP and Microsoft Azure leveraging our combined industry and regional expertise to develop the foundation we need for a seamless, scalable, and integrated system that supports our retail and distribution functions. With RISE with SAP, we’re not just upgrading our technology; we’re enhancing our entire approach to business, from inventory management to customer engagement, enabling our teams to deliver value to our customers and partners at every level.”

Emile Seferian, Director of Sales, SAP UAE, commented, “We are proudly partnering with Chalhoub, one of the most distinct retail brands in the Gulf region, to enhance the Group’s digital transformation and seamlessly connect finance, retail, and distribution functions, strengthening end customer experience, optimizing supply chain management, and enabling dynamic, data-driven decision-making across their growing network. Through this long-term partnership, teams across the Group will leverage cutting-edge Business AI and automation capabilities, enhancing service levels and delivering greater value in every country where Chalhoub Group operates.”

Seferian added, “At SAP, we are committed to supporting the digital transformation of enterprises across the region, providing solid business outcomes, and enabling accelerated access to innovative solutions that drive operational excellence.”

This agreement, signed during a ceremony in Dubai, UAE, extends the existing partnership between Chalhoub Group and SAP, with the Group already using SAP SuccessFactors for human resource management and talent development.

