Dubai, UAE: Sanofi has supported a groundbreaking awareness campaign in collaboration with the UAE Rare Disease Society (UAERDS) and Saudi Society of Medical Genetics (SSMG), under the powerful slogan "More Than You Can Imagine." This strategic partnership aims to significantly expand public understanding of rare diseases across the GCC region, addressing critical gaps in awareness that affect thousands of individuals and their families.

The campaign focuses on three vital aspects of rare disease management: early symptom recognition, understanding the invisible burdens faced by those living with rare conditions, and highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis for improved quality of life. By bringing these often-overlooked conditions into public discourse, this ensures that people with rare diseases receive the attention and care they deserve.

The UAERDS and SSMG Societies Social media platforms have proven instrumental in amplifying this awareness initiative, allowing the campaign to reach wide scale across the GCC region. These digital channels have created unprecedented opportunities for community building among affected individuals and families, while making complex medical information accessible through compelling visual storytelling. The campaign's online presence has been particularly effective in reaching younger demographics and healthcare professionals alike, creating a ripple effect of awareness that extends far beyond traditional educational methods.

With over three decades of experience in rare disease therapies, Sanofi's partnership with UAERDS and SSMG represents a significant advancement in public health education. By combining global pharmaceutical expertise with local knowledge from respected medical societies, the campaign delivers culturally relevant information that resonates with GCC communities. This collaborative approach ensures that awareness efforts address specific regional needs while maintaining scientific accuracy.

The "More Than You Can Imagine" campaign demonstrates how strategic partnerships between industry leaders and medical societies can transform public understanding of complex health issues. Through continued education and awareness, Sanofi and its partners are working to ensure earlier diagnosis, better management, and ultimately improved outcomes for people affected by rare conditions throughout the region. This initiative stands as a powerful example of how collaborative efforts can bring hope and practical support to those affected by rare conditions that are often misunderstood by the general public.

For media enquiries, please contact Matrix PR:

Jazlynn Lobo: jazlynn@matrixdubai.com

Namita Thakkar: namita@matrixdubai.com