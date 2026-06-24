Sharjah: Saned Facilities Management continues to implement an integrated system of preventive and awareness initiatives aimed at protecting employees working at outdoor sites during the summer months. This comes in line with the UAE’s directives regarding the implementation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Midday Break Regulation, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 15 June to 15 September. These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to safeguarding workers and enhancing occupational health and safety standards across all work sites.

Eng. Hamed Al Zarooni, Managing Director of Saned Facilities Management, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our employees remain a fundamental priority across all company operations. We are committed to implementing the highest standards of occupational health and safety in line with the UAE’s approved regulations and legislation. Compliance with the Midday Break Regulation forms part of a comprehensive framework designed to protect workers and reinforce a strong culture of occupational health and safety, in support of the UAE’s vision to enhance quality of life and promote the wellbeing of the workforce.”

He added: “We continuously implement awareness and training programmes to enhance employees’ understanding of heat stress risks and the appropriate preventive measures. We also provide the necessary personal protective equipment and guidance to help workers perform their duties safely and efficiently.”

Al Zarooni further noted that the company implements advanced preventive measures, including regular on-site inspections to monitor work locations, ensure compliance with occupational health and safety requirements, and provide adequate rest breaks. These measures contribute to enhancing employee safety and maintaining business continuity in accordance with best practices and approved standards.

The company’s services include integrated facilities management, electrical, mechanical and plumbing (MEP) projects, as well as the implementation of advanced building management systems, energy management solutions and security technologies, all delivered in accordance with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Saned Facilities Management is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.