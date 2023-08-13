Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the opening of the One UI 6 beta program for users of its Samsung Galaxy S23 series[1]. Based on Android 14, One UI 6 enables a more user-friendly experience, bringing a complete package of enhancements to Samsung apps and features, such as a more streamlined design and wider options for personalization. The beta program is an important precursor to the public release because it enables the collection and incorporation of real user feedback, ensuring the official software update delivers the best experience possible.

“Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of the Software Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all.”

Simplicity and Ease of Access

One UI 6 makes a compelling first impression with its beautiful simplicity. Many elements have been tweaked to create a more modern look and feel, such as the impactful new default font and the new emojis in Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel has been revamped with a new layout that makes it effortless for users to access the features they use most. It is easier than ever to adjust screen visibility on the go, as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel. There is also a new instant access option to the full Quick panel, which provides faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen[2].

More Ways To Personalize Your Experience

One UI 6 is loaded with great new ways for users to customize their Galaxy experience according to their own habits and preferences, so it feels even more like an extension of themselves. For instance, it is now possible to set different lock screens according to specific Modes and Routines, such as a calming photo of a forest in Sleep mode. There is also a new custom camera widget, which lets users pre-select a camera mode and a photo-saving location – like portrait mode and a folder just for headshots respectively..

Join the One UI 6 Beta Program

These innovations are just a few of the upgrades that come with One UI 6. In addition to enhanced aesthetics and higher levels of personalization, the software update simplifies everyday tasks, to maximize productivity. One UI 6 also offers robust security and privacy, so they can enjoy mobile connectivity and convenience with total peace of mind.

Galaxy S23 series users are invited to join the One UI 6 beta program and be among the first to try out the latest enhancements and share valued feedback. The program is available in the United States, Germany and South Korea starting from today. For the meantime, the program is not yet available in Jordanian markets, but there is a work in progress to provide it as soon as possible.

[1] Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra

\[2] Available when the Quick panel instant access setting is turned on