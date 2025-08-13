Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has officially commenced the groundbreaking of KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS, a landmark development that marks the brand’s debut in the Middle East residential market.

This extraordinary project brings the legacy of the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld to life in one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential enclaves. Located in the heart of Meydan, and directly facing the crystal-clear lagoons, the development reflects Taraf’s ongoing vision to deliver timeless, design-first communities inspired by global creativity.

The on-site ceremony, held on 30 July 2025, was attended by senior representatives from Taraf, design and construction partners including RSP Architects and Dar Al Handasah. Taraf’s enabling contractor, Pinnacle, and infrastructure contractor, Dar Alwad, also joined the celebration, reinforcing the collaborative spirit behind this iconic development. This milestone marks the beginning of construction on a collection of 51 signature villas, which will offer residents unparalleled access to elegance, exclusivity, and serene waterfront living.

A Masterpiece of Vision and Craftsmanship

Each residence at KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS has been thoughtfully designed to embody the Maison’s distinctive Parisian style, Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's fascination with the 18th century, a period marked by intellectual curiosity and creative passion, KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS mirror the discerning elegance of KARL LAGERFELD's Maison at 21 Rue St Guillaume, Saint-Germain-des-Pres, Paris. The remarkable residence was meticulously selected by Karl himself in the centre of his favourite neighbourhood on the scenic left bank.

With plot sizes ranging from 721 sqm to 1,790 sqm, and homes offering between five to seven bedrooms, the villas are framed by lush gardens, immersive water features, and full-length pools that reflect sunlight through feature windows and open atriums.

Design that Lives and Breathes Luxury

From parquet and marble finishes to statement staircases and custom KARL LAGERFELD MAISON furnishings, each detail has been hand-selected to evoke a lifestyle of quiet opulence. The community’s private clubhouse will host refined leisure amenities—including lounges, a curated library, a wellness deck, and a swimming pool—all inspired by Karl’s love for books, art, and light. With panoramic skyline views and access to the project's own crystal-blue lagoon, the villas offer the ultimate in luxury resort-style living.

Mohamed Eldahan, CEO of Taraf, commented: “Breaking ground on KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS is more than a construction milestone—it’s the beginning of a new chapter for luxury living in Dubai. This project exemplifies our design-led philosophy and commitment to collaborating with globally revered creative houses. We are proud to bring to life a concept that is not only exclusive in its design but also timeless in its lifestyle offering.”

Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of KARL LAGERFELD, said: “Karl was always inspired by the world of architecture. Through this visionary collaboration with Taraf, we are translating his creativity into immersive living environments. These villas will offer a unique opportunity for residents to experience the world of KARL—where luxury, art, and innovation converge.”

Elevating Dubai’s Global Real Estate Presence

Strategically located in the prime district of Nad Al Sheba, just minutes from Downtown Dubai, the KARL LAGERFELD VILLAS are uniquely positioned to offer seclusion without compromise. The development is also aligned with Dubai’s broader urban vision for 2030 and beyond, contributing to the city’s ambition to remain a global hub for luxury, innovation, and lifestyle excellence.

As KARL LAGERFELD’s first branded residential villa project in the Middle East, and the brands fourth globally, the development joins a prestigious international portfolio that includes properties in Marbella, Lisbon, and Melaka, as well as a hotel in Macau.

About Taraf

Taraf is a boutique property developer specialising in premium residential spaces across the UAE. Launched in 2023, Taraf is committed to redefining luxury living by delivering distinctive, design-led developments in prime locations for a discerning global clientele. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and lifestyle integration, Taraf is part of Yas Holding, a UAE-based investment group shaping the future of diverse industries.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About KARL LAGERFELD

The House of KARL LAGERFELD celebrates the iconic vision and creative legacy of its founder. Fusing Parisian classics with contemporary edge, the brand spans ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, interior design, and international real estate. With over 200 points of sale globally and an evolving hospitality portfolio, the brand continues to champion innovation and timeless elegance.