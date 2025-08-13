Ajman, UAE – Expleo, the global engineering, technology and consulting services provider, announces a strategic partnership with Ajman Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, to establish a testing centre of excellence (TCoE). The initiative is a strategic move to strengthen the bank’s promising position in the region's evolving financial landscape.

The TCoE is positioned as a centralised hub supporting Ajman Bank in building robust, enterprise-wide financial applications and enhancing operational efficiency while maintaining agility, compliance with Shariah principles, and ensuring an unmatched customer experience.

Expleo's tailored solution for Ajman Bank

Expleo will deliver a comprehensive, phased solution built on its proven digital assurance capabilities. The engagement will include:

Devising a structured roadmap covering setup, transition, stabilisation, and operation phases

Focused goals in test automation, process optimisation, environment management, and governance

Delivering digital, data, omni channel, mobile and automation capabilities to ensure quality and speed to market

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO, Ajman Bank, stated: “Our goal is to build a best-in-class technology ecosystem that supports our vision of being a customer-centric, innovation-led bank. Our partnership with Exleo Solutions will not only elevate our software quality and delivery performance but also reinforce our ability to offer faster, safer, and smarter digital banking experiences.”

Phani Tangirala, MD & CEO, Expleo Solutions Limited, commented, "We are proud to partner with Ajman Bank in building a future-ready digital ecosystem. Our solution is designed to empower Ajman Bank with the agility, governance, and innovation needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Salem Al Shamsi, COO, Ajman Bank, added: “The establishment of the Testing Centre of Excellence is a strategic step in our operational evolution. It will play a pivotal role in embedding a culture of quality, accountability, and continuous improvement across our digital delivery ecosystem. By adopting best-in-class testing methodologies and frameworks through our partnership with Expleo, we are enhancing our ability to proactively manage risks, reduce time-to-market, and ensure that every product we launch meets the highest standards of performance, security, and customer satisfaction.”

Mamoun Alhomssey, CTO, Ajman Bank, commented, "By embedding quality into every stage of development and delivery, we are solidifying our long-term commitment to technological excellence. Expleo’s deep understanding of digital banking in the Middle East makes them an ideal partner in our transformation journey.”

Looking ahead - AI assurance for improved intelligence and customer experience.

Ajman Bank and Expleo are exploring future initiatives beyond the TCoE, including AI assurance frameworks, predictive analytics for proactive quality management, cloud-native environments to support scalable, on-demand testing and continuous training and upskilling programs to strengthen its expertise.

About Expleo

Expleo is a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.



Expleo benefits from more than 50 years of experience developing complex products, optimising manufacturing processes, and ensuring the quality of information systems.

Leveraging its deep sector knowledge and wide-ranging expertise in fields including AI engineering, digitalisation, hyperautomation, cybersecurity and data science, the group’s mission is to fast-track innovation through each step of the value chain.



As a responsible and diverse organisation, Expleo is committed to doing business with integrity and working towards a more sustainable and secure society.



Expleo boasts an extensive global footprint, powered by 18,000 highly skilled experts delivering value in 30 countries and generating €1.4 billion annual revenue.



For more information, visit expleo.com.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

