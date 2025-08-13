Muscat, Oman – In a significant step towards strengthening Oman’s image as a hub of innovation and digital transformation, the Arabian Research Bureau (ARB)—organizer of the prestigious COMEX (Oman’s global technology and innovation expo)—has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Unified Promotional Identity Office of the Sultanate of Oman, located within the “Nazdhar” (National Programme for Private Sector Development & Foreign Trade).

The MoU was signed today by Mr. Amr Abdullah Baabood, CEO of ARB, and His Excellency Dr. Fares bin Turki Al Said, Acting Director of the Unified Promotional Identity Office.

This partnership aims to seamlessly integrate Oman’s national promotional identity into COMEX 2025—leveraging innovative visual and communication elements to underscore Omani identity within a technologically advanced and innovative framework. According to Mr. Baabood:

“This partnership represents a strategic fusion of national identity and technology-driven innovation. We believe the future is shaped through aligning national vision with innovation. COMEX will exemplify Oman as a nurturing environment for tech projects and an attractive hub for talent and investments.”

He added:

“At COMEX, we proudly celebrate Omani identity as an essential element of the event’s spirit. By embedding the national promotional identity into the exhibition, we showcase Oman’s uniqueness and distinction across the region.”

COMEX 2025—now entering its 34th edition—will be held from 8 to 11 September 2025 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology. The event annually draws global companies and experts in fields like AI, smart cities, cybersecurity, and more, making it a premier platform for promoting economic and investment opportunities in the Sultanate.