Muscat, Oman – Oman’s leading exploration and production company, OQ Exploration and Production SAOG (“OQEP” or “the Company”) (SYMBOL: OQEP.OM) today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal first half ended 30 June 2025.

Financial Highlights

Revenue of OMR 428.1 million (USD 1.1 billion). EBITDA of OMR 317.4 million (USD 825.6 million).

Adjusted Cashflow from Operations increased 20% to OMR 289.2 million (USD 752.1 million).

Return on Capital Employed for H1 2025 24.4%; 25.8% for Q2 2025, up 16.4% v Q1 2025’s 22.1%.

Strong cash balance increased by 31% to OMR 210.2 million (USD 546.6 million) v H1 2024 cash of OMR 160.1 million (USD 416.5 million) with low leverage ratio at 0.27x EBITDA.

Q2 2025 quarterly base dividend of OMR 57.7 million (USD 150 million) to be paid in September 2025. In addition, the Board proposed Q3 2025 quarterly base dividend OMR 57.7 (USD 150 million) to be paid in November 2025.

First Performance Linked Dividend (“PLD”) for H1 2025 proposed by the Board: OMR 44.2 million (USD 114.9 million), to be paid in two equal installments in September and November 2025.

Post-period, 45-60 million share buyback program announced to enhance shareholder returns.

Operational Highlights

Total production stable at 222.3 kboepd consisting of oil and condensate at 120.1 kboepd (H1 2024: 126.1 kboepd) and gas at 102.3 kboepd (H1 2024: 101.3 kboepd)

Organic growth driven by asset enhancements including Bisat C Expansion commissioning ahead of schedule at Block 60, and Block 53 EPSA extension to 2050 with improved fiscal terms.

Construction of Marsa LNG project started, anticipated to be ready in 2028.

Additional exploration international partners signed: Genel Energy and Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

Ahmed Al Azkawi, Chief Executive Officer, OQEP, commented:

“OQEP’s strategy has delivered a robust set of financial results for the half year, despite the macroeconomic challenges the sector faced during the period. With the reduction in the price of oil, OQEP successfully increased its sales volume of oil and condensates during the period, enabling our revenue to perform comparably to the first half of 2024. The business generated strong cash flow, with our adjusted cashflow from operations increasing by 20%, whilst we delivered a return on capital employed of 24% for the first half and nearly 26% for the second quarter. OQEP also increased its cash position by 31% to OMR 210.2 million with low leverage 0.27x EBITDA.

“We continued to progress initiatives and commercial negotiations across all our assets to further develop organic value. The Bisat C Expansion project at Block 60, which will provide an additional oil processing capacity of 37,000 barrels of oil a day, was commissioned in June, ahead of schedule. In May, OQEP, together with Oxy and other partners, announced an extension to 2050 for Block 53’s EPSA which will see a potential additional 800 million gross oil barrels produced on improved fiscal terms. Initial construction of the Marsa LNG plant, a USD 1.6 billion joint venture with our partners, TotalEnergies, commenced in the second quarter. We are also in discussions with bp and our Block 61 partners to increase the gas volume by up to 2 TCF gross for future projects.

“OQEP continued to attract international partners including Genel Energy and, post period, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (“TPAO”) with the signing of new exploration deals.

“In June, our shareholders approved a change in OQEP’s Articles of Association, enabling it to repurchase its own shares. We subsequently announced in July a share buyback program to further enhance shareholder returns. OQEP’s Board has also proposed to the shareholders’ Ordinary General Meeting the payment of our quarterly cash dividend of OMR 57.7 million for the second quarter, which is payable to eligible shareholders in September. In addition, the Board has proposed that OQEP’s base dividend of OMR 57.7 million for the third quarter shall be paid to shareholders in November 2025. For our inaugural Performance Linked Dividend of OMR 44.2 million for H1 2025, the Board proposed that shareholders should receive the PLD in two equal instalments in September and November 2025.

“OQEP is proud to be the National Upstream Champion, helping to enable Oman Vision 2040. We look forward to a successful second half of the year, and I thank our people, our partners and the Government of Oman.”

Financial Review



H1 2025 H1 2024 OMR ‘000 USD ‘000 OMR ‘000 USD ‘000 Revenue 428,074 1,113,326 427,892 1,112,853 Gross Profit 164,438 427,667 165,971 431,654 EBITDA 317,439 825,589 317,351 825,360 Net Profit 166,638 433,389 186,770 485,748 Net Profit excluding ABRJ[1] 166,638 433,389 176,100 457,997 ROCE[2] 24.4% 24.4% 21.7% 21.7% Adjusted CFFO[3] 289,173 752,075 241,109 627,072 Capex 120,234 312,702 151,193 393,220

On a yearly comparison basis, the first half of 2025 saw OQEP generate a robust financial performance despite a lower oil price environment compared to the first half of 2024. OQEP’s production for the H1 2025 period remained stable at 222.3 kboepd compared to 227.4 kboepd for H1 2024. During H1 2025, OQEP increased its sales volumes of oil and condensates by 10.8% compared to H1 2024, enabling the Company to deliver a comparable revenue performance to H1 2024 when oil was priced at USD 82.2 per barrel with H1 2025 revenue at OMR 428.1 million (USD 1.1 billion) at USD74.4 per barrel.

Gross Profit was relatively flat at OMR 164.4 million (USD 427.7 million), with Cost of Sales steady at OMR 263.6 million (USD 685.7 million). EBITDA was stable at OMR 317.4 million (USD 825.6 million) with a sustained EBITDA margin of 74%. Reported Net Profit was down 10.8% to OMR 166.6 million (USD 433.4 million); excluding the OMR 10.7 million Net Profit contribution from the discontinued Abraj business, Net Profit was down 5.4%, largely affected by an increase in finance cost during H1 2025.

Operating Expenditure was stable at OMR 279 million (USD 725.5 million). Capital Expenditure was down by 21% compared to H1 2024 at OMR 120.2 million (USD 312.7 million). Free Cash Flow improved by over 114% to OMR 175 million (USD 455 million). Return on Capital Employed for H1 2025 at 24.4%, a top quartile return performance for the energy sector.

OQEP’s cash balance increased by 31% to OMR 210.2 million (USD 546.6 million) compared to H1 2024’s cash balance of OMR 160.1 million (USD 416.5 million). Net Debt at OMR 173 million (USD 450 million), with OQEP’s leverage ratio at 0.27x EBITDA.

On a quarterly basis, OQEP generated a strong financial performance when comparing Q1 2025 to Q2 2025. Revenue was up over 8% to OMR 222.6 million (USD 578.9 million) for Q2 2025 and EBITDA grew by nearly 8% to OMR 164.7 million (USD 428.5 million) with EBITDA margin at 74%. Net Profit increased by over 22% to OMR 91.8 million (USD 238.7 million). Total Operating Expenditure increased by 2.7% to OMR 141.3 million (USD 367.5 million). Capital Expenditure increased by 9% to OMR 62.8 million (USD 163.3 million). Return on Capital Employed improved by 16.4% to 25.8% compared to Q1 2025’s ROCE of 22.2%.

Operational Review

OQEP has a high-quality portfolio of fourteen upstream oil and gas assets in Oman, ranging from those in the development and production phase to others being appraised for commerciality or undergoing exploration programs. Nine of these assets are oil and gas producing. OQEP either operates these assets or acts as a participant or non-operator alongside one or more joint venture partners.

During the first half of 2025, OQEP pursued various initiatives and struck several agreements to further develop and expand its portfolio of assets. OQEP achieved 98% progression at its Bisat C Expansion project by June 2025, part of Block 60, OQEP’s flagship asset, an onshore contract area producing primarily oil accounting for nearly 17% of OQEP’s total working interest production in H1 2025. Bisat C Expansion commissioning commenced in June 2025, ahead of schedule, and will provide an additional oil processing capacity of 37,000 barrels of oil per day and 410,000 barrels of water per day. Wells previously drilled and shut in are now being connected to the Bisat C facility which it is anticipated will support production growth of approximately 10% for Block 60.

OQEP, together with Oxy and its other Block 53 partners, finalized an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (“MEM”) to extend the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (“EPSA”) for fifteen years to 2050. Block 53 is an oil asset which accounted for approximately 7% of the Company’s working interest production in H1 2025. The EPSA partners envisage a potential additional 800 million gross oil barrels being produced, with the EPSA extension providing improved fiscal terms.

OQEP worked with bp and its other Block 61 partners, which generated approximately 40% of the Company’s working interest production in H1 2025, to update the block’s asset development plan. The plan envisages developing up to 2 TCF additional recoverable gas resources for future growth projects. Block 61 is considered one of the largest tight gas accumulations and a major new source of gas for Oman. It produces 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas gross per day which is distributed via Oman’s national gas grid for domestic consumption and also provides feedstock for Oman LNG.

The first half witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Marsa LNG plant in Sohar, Oman. This pioneering LNG bunkering facility, developed in partnership with TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%), integrates natural gas production from Block 10 with a fully electric liquefaction plant and a dedicated solar power facility, making it one of the lowest GHG emission LNG plants in the world at 3kg CO2/boe. Initial construction ramped up during Q2 2025 with the start-up date scheduled for 2028. The project will serve the growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, reducing shipping GHG emissions whilst strengthening Oman’s position in the global energy sector. OQEP will sell LNG directly to international markets through Marsa LNG.

In terms of exploration, OQEP continued to develop its growing roster of international partners to mitigate risk and develop technical knowledge. OQEP entered into an EPSA for Block 54 with MEM and Genel Energy in March 2025. OQEP also entered into a Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”) with the UK based, London-listed Genel Energy, whereby OQEP will operate the asset with 60% ownership and Genel Energy will own 40% of the equity as a non-operating partner. Block 54 marks Genel Energy’s first investment in Oman, driven by Oman’s stable regulatory environment and the investment the Government has made into the development of the sector. Block 54 (the “Karawan Concession”) is located onshore on the eastern site of the South Oman Salt Basin and immediately adjacent to existing production. Block 54 covers an area of 5,632km2 and is largely underexplored. Over the next three years, the initial phase of the exploration, both parties expect to invest up to approximately USD 25 million gross in direct costs to undertake testing accessible wells, drilling and 3D seismic acquisition.

In April 2025, OQEP announced, together with its Block 47 partner, ENI Oman B.V. (“ENI”), that it had secured an agreement with MEM to extend Phase 1 of Block 47 by six months from 24 March 2025 to allow drilling of the exploration well Najid-1. Block 47 has five well penetrations drilled by previous operators with some reported good hydrocarbon indications. The spudding of the Najid-1 well commenced in February 2025. ENI and OQEP anticipate that this could unlock significant prospective gas resources. If so, ENI and OQEP will consider a new second phase for the block.

Block 11, part of the gas rich Greater Barik area in the central region of Oman, is under appraisal. The asset exploration program has plans for new appraisal wells to support the gas discovery made last year which is a potential source to feed new projects in Oman.

OQEP, as part of its co-operation with MEM, together with the financial advisor, Scotiabank, assisted in marketing Blocks 18, 36, 43A and 66 to bring further new investment into Oman’s exploration and production sector. These blocks form part of the 15 blocks that MEM intends to market during the course of 2025 and 2026 with the continued support of OQEP.

OQEP retained its exploration assets in Blocks 48 during the period.

Post-period, OQEP and TPAO entered into a Cooperation Agreement to explore new opportunities together. Subsequently, the parties entered into an exclusive agreement with MEM to assess and evaluate certain blocks.

Dividend and Share Buyback Program

OQEP’s dividend policy is linked to sustainable cash flow generation for its shareholders and is expected to comprise a base dividend of OMR 230.7 million (USD 600 million) for both 2025 and 2026, and a Performance-Linked Dividend equal to 90% of the Company’s free cash flow plus the net proceeds from any potential asset disposals, minus the base dividend. The dividend payment remains subject to Board and shareholder approvals based on various considerations including the prevailing market conditions, the operating environment and the subsequent outlook for the Company’s business.

OQEP’s second quarter base dividend for 2025, OMR 57.7 million (USD 150 million), will be paid to eligible shareholders in September 2025. The Board has also proposed that the third quarter base dividend for 2025 of OMR 57.7 (USD 150 million) will be paid in November 2025.

Regarding the Performance Linked Dividend for H1 2025, the Board has proposed that eligible shareholders will receive the Q3 instalment of OMR 22.1 million (USD 57.45 million) in September and the Q4 instalment of OMR 22.1 million (USD 57.45 million) in November 2025.

Post-period, OQEP announced its intention to launch a share buyback program to repurchase 45 million to 60 million Ordinary shares commencing 9 August 2025 until 9 February 2026, or until the target number of shares has been acquired, to further enhance shareholder returns.

Outlook

OQEP expects production for the full year 2025 to be within the range of 220 - 230 kboepd net working interest; Operating Expenditure to be less than USD 10/boe; and Capital Expenditure to be within the range of USD 0.7 – 0.9 billion.

H1 2025 Financial Results Documents

The H1 2025 results documents can be found on OQEP’s Investor Relations page at https://oqep.om/ir.html

H1 2025 Investor Call

OQEP’s H1 2025 Investor Call will be held on 13 August 2025 at 2 – 3 pm Oman time. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted afterwards.

Contact

For enquiries and additional information, please email our Investor Relations team at ir@oqep.om

About OQEP

OQEP was incorporated on 20 May 2009 and registered in the Sultanate of Oman as a limited liability company and was then converted to an SAOC on the Commercial Register on 15 July 2024. On October 28, 2024, OQEP successfully listed its shares, and become a public joint stock Company.

The Company’s core business activities include extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, drilling of oil and natural gas wells, service activities incidental to the extraction of petroleum and natural gas (excluding surveying) and exploration and prospecting activities for oil or gas fields.

The Company is Oman’s largest pure-play oil and gas exploration and production company. It is also one of the largest holders of oil and gas reserves in Oman, producing approximately 222.3 kboepd in H1 2025.

The mission of the Company is to safely and efficiently explore commercially viable oil and gas opportunities across its contract areas in a way that can be monetised efficiently to support the Company’s growth aspirations. The Company’s exploration programme is designed to drive reserves replenishment to support its future growth. https://oqep.om/

[1] OQEP divested its ownership in Abraj in a transfer to OQ SAOC, OQEP’s Holding Company, in July 2024 as part of OQEP’s IPO.

[1] Using annualized operating profit.

[1] Operating cashflows before working capital.