Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics is excited to announce the launch of its Samsung TV Plus in the UAE; a free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video service, offering a host of live channels and content across diverse genres, including news, sports, and entertainment, across the Samsung TV platform.

Launched in 2015 globally, Samsung TV Plus is pre-installed on Samsung TVs 2016+ onwards. With this latest launch, Samsung TV Plus is now available in the UAE across the 2022-2024 Samsung TV models and will soon expand to 2020 and 2021 models. Samsung TV users in the UAE can now enjoy a rich array of entertainment, drama, lifestyle channels, and more, all for free. The service will have 20 channels, with plans to include more in the coming months.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Director and Head of Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "We're excited to introduce Samsung TV Plus to our valued customers in the UAE. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey to bring premium, free entertainment to the region. Our vision is to build a platform that truly resonates with our Gulf audience. To achieve this, we warmly welcome all content partners and providers to join us in this effort as we curate a diverse array of content that reflects the unique tastes and preferences of viewers in the UAE and beyond.

The service will feature top local and globally localised content across five genres: Entertainment, Drama, Natural History, Lifestyle, and Kids through 12 Arabic, 4 English, and 4 English channels with Arabic subtitles. Amongst these are partnerships with leading content publishers and studios, providing dedicated channels like MBC’s Shahid, Zee Entertainment, BBC Studios, Nature Time, and Blue Ant Media, which is diverse and tailored to the tastes of Gulf audiences.

Key features of Samsung TV Plus include a premium position within the first screen launcher, a user-friendly interface that behaves like traditional broadcast channels, and a dedicated landing page for optimized content discovery. Users can also mark favourite channels and read information about live shows, channels, and future programming. Additionally, a right-to-left user interface is available for Arabic users, ensuring a curated experience for the MENA audience.

Samsung TVs, powered by the advanced Tizen operating system, permit unique and improved use with enhanced app interactions, personalized recommendations, and seamless connectivity with other devices. What sets Samsung TVs apart are the advanced AI features including the 8K AI Upscaling Pro and new technologies such as the AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro and more that revolutionize the viewing experience with advanced picture quality and sound optimization.

Samsung Gulf Electronics is committed to delivering high-quality content and exceptional viewing to its users around the world. The launch of Samsung TV Plus in the UAE marks another step in that direction. By offering a diverse array of local and international content and leveraging the advanced features of Samsung TVs, Samsung aims to redefine entertainment for its users regionally and globally.

