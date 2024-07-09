Muscat – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced it is opening seven Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world, showcasing new ways to get things done, communicate, and create with Galaxy AI, across the latest Galaxy ecosystem. With locations in Paris, Berlin, New York, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo, fans around the world can explore the next phase of Galaxy AI firsthand in an immersive and interactive way.

“As Samsung continues to evolve Galaxy AI and take it one step further, we’re committed to delivering unique and optimized Galaxy AI experiences to best suit each form factor, from the newest Galaxy Z series to the broader Galaxy ecosystem,” said Jamie Park, VP & Head of Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to introduce a new world of possibilities, offering Galaxy fans an exclusive look at how Galaxy AI capabilities across the Galaxy ecosystem can enhance our everyday lives.”

Considering summer is the peak season for holidays and extensive travel, these Galaxy Experience Spaces embrace a voyage concept, inviting users to see how different Galaxy AI features can enrich every trip. Visitors will be fully immersed in Galaxy AI experiences as they enter, offering them the chance to explore innovative ways of traveling with Galaxy AI. These features showcase new ways to boost productivity by simplifying trip planning and organization, new ways to capture their most memorable moments, as well as enabling communication without the burden of language barriers.

In select Galaxy Experience Spaces, visitors can participate in various programming[2] and test out the latest Galaxy AI features in immersive ways on the newest Galaxy devices.

Galaxy Experience Space Venues:

Paris: July 10 to the end of October at CE 125, 125 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France

Berlin: July 10 to August 7 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Pl. 12, 10117 Berlin, Germany

New York: July 10 to August 7 at 500 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA

Dubai: July 11 to August 7 at Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

Jakarta: July 11 to August 4 at Kota Kasablanka, Jl. Casablanca Raya Kav. 88, Jakarta Selatan 12870, Indonesia

Seoul: July 11 to August 11 at The Hyundai Seoul,108 Yeoui-daero, Seoul, Korea

Tokyo: July 11 to August 6 at SHIBUYA TSUTAYA(Q FRONT), 21-6 Udagawacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0042, Japan

