Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics (SGE) has teamed up with renowned medical specialist Dr. Sarah Gabriel Jabbour to support better public health and well-being.

Through a video series, Dr Jabbour will demonstrate how the advanced features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series can help maintain and monitor users' health to help them make better health decisions. She will discuss how technology, specifically a smartwatch, can be leveraged to keep track of three critical aspects of modern-day health - monitoring sleep, blood pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) reading.

Dr. Jabbour is an emergency specialist with over ten years of experience in the medical field. She has a certification in emergency medicine from the Council of Arab Board of Medical Specialization and is a member of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

Sleep is a vital component of optimal health and well-being and understanding sleep patterns can help attain better and more consistent sleep. Dr Jabbour stated, "Sleep is not a luxury; it's necessary for good health. It's when your body and mind rejuvenate, repair and recharge, allowing us to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. I urge everyone to make good sleep a priority."

With its enhanced well-being monitoring, the Watch5 Series makes it easier for users to keep track of their general wellness and take steps to improve it. The innovative 3-in-1 Bioactive sensors in both Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are specially designed to measure ECG, blood pressure and body composition in real-time so users can create healthy habits that last. They also have intuitive sleep tracking to help users reach greater holistic health. Plus, daily fitness goals and breathing exercises help users attain their well-being goals in no time.

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro benefit from an upgraded Sapphire Crystal Glass watch face, making them tougher than ever. Both models have an IP68 water and dust rating for even greater protection. This means the watches can safely endure water pressure up to a depth of 50 meters and for up to 30 minutes, making it easy for swimming enthusiasts to clock laps in the pool.

Samsung Gulf is offering attractive benefits for Watch5 purchases, available immediately. Users can trade in their old Galaxy Watch and get up to AED 150 towards the Watch5 Series. There's an additional 5% discount for referrals, while Samsung's Student & Teacher program is offering up to 10% additional discount on the Watch5 Pro.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.