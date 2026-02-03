Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics MENA and OSN have announced the regional rollout of the OSNtv on Samsung TV Key, following their strategic partnership first unveiled in May 2025. The launch introduces the region’s first boxless TV experience, allowing users to access OSN’s complete entertainment offering directly via Samsung Smart TVs (2021 models onward), with no additional hardware or cables.

Built directly into Samsung’s award-winning Smart TV platform, the OSNtv delivers seamless, instant access to over 45 exclusive channels, Free-To-Air channels, and over 18,000 hours of on-demand entertainment.

Next-generation entertainment

The integration of OSNtv within Samsung Smart TVs eliminates the need for external devices, offering viewers a simple and connected viewing experience. With minimal setup required, users can instantly enjoy OSN’s extensive entertainment line-up, including blockbuster movies, acclaimed series, Arabic favorites, and kids’ content, all navigated through Samsung’s One Remote.

Mustafa Sadick, Head of TV and Sound Device at Samsung Electronics MENA, said: “Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what is possible in home entertainment. This new partnership with OSN reflects our shared commitment to innovation and a continuation of our long-term collaboration to enhance the viewing experience for audiences in the region. The OSNtv brings users a truly seamless way to access the region’s most extensive entertainment catalogue directly through their Samsung Smart TV.”

The partnership highlights Samsung’s commitment to creating a more connected home experience for consumers. By combining Samsung’s advanced Smart TV technology and OSN’s rich content slate, the collaboration reinforces both brands’ vision to make premium entertainment simpler, smarter, and more accessible.

Imad El Khoury, VP Commercial, MENA at OSN, added: “Partnering with Samsung to deliver the first boxless OSNtv experience in the region marks a significant step forward for OSN. OSNtv on Samsung TV Key represents a major leap in convenience, giving Samsung Smart TV owners an effortless way to enjoy OSN’s world-class content directly on their screens. Together, we are shaping the future of home entertainment across the Middle East.”

The OSNtv experience is available exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs (2021 models onwards) across the MENA markets. Existing and new Samsung Smart TV users can activate their access directly from the TV interface and begin watching instantly.

To mark the rollout, new Samsung Smart TV owners will receive complimentary access to OSNtv for up to 12 months (subject to terms & conditions). Following the offer period, OSNtv will be available at exclusive pricing for selected markets in the region.

Home to the most compelling content from global studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across its divisions, distinctively known for exclusively broadcasting the latest HBO content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. OSN Group was formed in 2009 by the merger of the two largest subscription TV networks in the region, namely Orbit and Showtime Arabia, and is a subsidiary of KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding).