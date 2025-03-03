UAE, Dubai: SAMANA Developers announced its plans to develop a AED 40 million endowment building in Dubai, in support of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign is launched in honour of fathers in the UAE and aims to create a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

SAMANA Developers pledged to construct the endowment building within the education complex operated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in Dubai Academic City.

Revenues from the endowment building will support the Fathers’ Endowment campaign and its goals of improving healthcare in underserved communities. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

A noble cause

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers stated: “We are honored to contribute to this Ramadan campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to honour all fathers in the UAE. This embodies the highest values of humanity, social solidarity, and empathy for others.”

Farooq added: “SAMANA Developers' support for the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects our commitment to contributing to charitable initiatives in the UAE and fulfilling our social responsibility. We highly value dedicating this endowment to providing sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy, as it is the most crucial means to improve the quality of life for communities and individuals, and effect positive change.”

Global humanitarian solidarity

The Fathers' Endowment campaign, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, honours fathers by allowing donations in their name. It promotes values of honouring parents, compassion, and social solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's philanthropic standing through a sustainable healthcare endowment for the less fortunate. The campaign also aims to further establish the noble values for which the UAE is known, including generosity and global humanitarian solidarity, while promoting the concept of endowments and engaging the community to be part of the campaign’s effort to provide sustainable healthcare to millions of people.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).