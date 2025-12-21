Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom, has announced its participation as a Strategic Sponsor of DeveGo 25, the Entrepreneurship & Modern Business Practices Forum, taking place at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center in Riyadh from 21 to 23 December 2025. The forum is held in collaboration with the Social Development Bank (SDB), under the patronage of His Excellency, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors. It brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders to explore the future of entrepreneurship and modern work models in Saudi Arabia.

“At Salam, entrepreneurship is a core focus of how we think about growth and long-term impact,” said Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Salam Telecom Company. “Supporting platforms like DeveGo 25 allows us to contribute to Vision 2030 by enabling entrepreneurs, encouraging new business creation, and helping build a more diversified and resilient Saudi economy.”

Through its strategic sponsorship, Salam supports a national platform that empowers entrepreneurs, spotlights promising projects, and fosters practical engagement across Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. DeveGo 25 features panel discussions, workshops, and competitive initiatives that translate ideas into scalable, real-world opportunities.

One of the forum’s key highlights is the Salam Award for Promising Projects, which encourages entrepreneurs and early-stage project owners to present innovative ideas through a creative, social-first pitch format. The award reflects Salam’s commitment to supporting innovation and accelerating the growth of promising businesses within the Kingdom.

Participation in the Salam Award for Promising Projects is open to entrepreneurs, project owners, and early-stage startups with an existing project or business idea. To enter, participants are required to create a short pitch video of up to 60 seconds explaining their concept in a clear, creative way, then publish it on their social media accounts, primarily Instagram, using the official hashtag #SalamAward. A dedicated committee monitors the hashtag, reviews submissions against predefined criteria, and selects the winners, who are invited to Riyadh for official recognition at DeveGo 25.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company, recently recognised as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Etihad Salam Telecom Company has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.