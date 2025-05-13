Salam Properties has announced the launch of its new residential project, The Residence, located in the heart of New Cairo, with total investments reaching 9 billion EGP. The project is part of the company’s ambitious vision to redefine the concept of quality living, luxury, and upscale lifestyle within an integrated residential community.

The project was unveiled at a high-profile launch event attended by top executives from Salam Properties, leading business figures, investors, public figures, real estate marketing professionals, and members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The ceremony featured the official reveal of the project's architectural design and its range of upscale amenities.

Ahmed Kassem, CEO and Vice Chairman of Salam Properties, stated that the launch of this project aligns with the company’s ambitious strategy for the coming period.

He said that the company aims to strengthen its market presence, expand its investment portfolio, and deliver innovative products and services that meet customer needs and keep pace with rapid developments in real estate sector.

Kassem explained that the addition of a global partner like DoubleTree by Hilton significantly enhances the project’s investment value. As part of the renowned Hilton Worldwide group.

He noted that Salam Properties follows a distinctive, non-traditional approach, aiming to deliver developments that embody the highest standards of quality living, luxury, and integration. The company focuses on securing prime strategic locations, partnering with leading industry players, and offering diverse features within each project—factors that collectively enhance its competitive edge in the market.

Dr. Moataz Shalaby, Chief Commercial Officer at Salam Properties, said that The Residence is located in a prime area, just steps away from the lively Teseen Street, and close to The American University in Cairo in Fifth Settlement.

Shalaby added that the compound is nestled among prestigious residential communities, international schools, top-tier hospitals, and major commercial hubs—positioning it at the center of a lively and well-equipped area. With convenient access to the Mohamed Naguib Axis and the Ring Road, the project ensures outstanding connectivity throughout Cairo, all while preserving a tranquil and secure living atmosphere.

He disclosed that the project stretches over 12 acres in the Lotus area of New Cairo—one of the city's most vibrant and investment-attractive locations. The development is scheduled for delivery within three and a half years, offering investors and clients residential, commercial, and hotel units built to international standards within a short timeframe, while maintaining the highest levels of construction and finishing quality.



He pointed out that the project features a wide variety of unit types, ranging from studios and one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and penthouse units. It will also include a Club house and DoubleTree hotel by Hilton, significantly enhancing the value offered to residents and clients.

“Salam Properties offers flexible and convenient payment plans, starting with a 10% down payment and installment periods of up to 12 years. These well-structured financing options are designed to accommodate a wide range of buyers, providing both investors and future residents with the opportunity to benefit from this unique investment offering,” Shalaby pointed out. “The company's commitment to delivering innovative real estate solutions that meet evolving market needs and offer clients the highest standards of comfort and flexibility.”

He further explained that Salam Properties is dedicated to consistently offering the best to its clients through carefully planned projects that meet all standards of excellence and quality. This approach ensures the development of projects that expand the company’s portfolio, strengthen client trust, and align with the preferences of Salam Properties’ valued customer base.