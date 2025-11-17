Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam, a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom, announced its participation as a Futurenet Partner at Connected World KSA 2025, taking place in Riyadh on 18–19 November. Under the theme “Bridging Worlds. Connecting Possibilities,” Salam will spotlight its role as a national digital enabler, driving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda through large-scale infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships that strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional connectivity and digital leader.

As one of Saudi Arabia’s key telecom operators, Salam continues to expand its national and international footprint through its 45,000 km fibre network, multiple international gateways, and cross-border terrestrial corridors. The company is investing in next-generation data centres and subsea systems partnerships, adding new capacities to support hyperscalers, enterprises, and government entities. Together, these projects reinforce the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa through secure, resilient, and sustainable digital infrastructure.

“At Salam, we see connectivity as a national responsibility,” said Amjad Arab, Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at Salam. “By expanding digital infrastructure and fostering international collaboration, we are helping realise Vision 2030’s ambition of a more connected, innovative, and inclusive Saudi Arabia.”

During the two-day event, Salam executives will participate in multiple panel sessions and keynote discussions focusing on wholesale capacity, interconnection strategies, and the future of carrier ecosystems. The company’s presence reinforces its ongoing commitment to building a resilient, innovative, and sovereign digital backbone that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional and global connectivity hub.

Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

