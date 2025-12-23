The Global 8000(1) is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft., making it the ultimate business aircraft

Delivery of the Global 8000 aircraft took place at Bombardier’s state-of-the-art Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada in front of hundreds of employees, government officials, suppliers, media and special guests

First Global 8000 customer, Patrick Dovigi was on hand to accept the keys to the first Global 8000 aircraft

A loyal Bombardier customer for over 15 years, Mr. Dovigi’s new Global 8000 will replace his current Global 7500 aircraft

Dubai: Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000, the worlds fastest business jet, just got faster with a new top speed of Mach 0.95 (2) – the highest speed in civil aviation and the fastest business jet in history. The ultra-long-range Global 8000 aircraft will be able to fly clients to their desired destinations even faster and feeling refreshed and ready to go. This new development in the Global 8000 aircraft’s road toward entry into service was announced as part of the 2025 edition of the NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

“This accomplishment for Bombardier is reflective of the remarkable expertise of every employee that has worked on the development of this industry-leading business jet,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “With our Bombardier Global 8000, our customers will now be able to reach their destinations even faster, arriving refreshed and ready to carry out their desired missions.”

“The Global 8000 was already the fastest business aircraft ever built, and with this new speed capability, this incredible aircraft is set to redefine the ultra-long-range market,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “This achievement underscores the significant contributions of our innovative design, flight test and production teams and showcases their immense expertise, obsession with excellence and unrelenting commitment to push the boundaries – the heartbeat that drives everything we do at Bombardier.”

In addition to its incredible speed, the Bombardier Global 8000 is also nimble and provides the smoothest ride. It possesses class-leading runway performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its unique wing design featuring leading-edge slats enables customers to access up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

The Global 8000 aircraft will also set an extremely high bar in terms of cabin comfort and technology. This trailblazing business jet will feature four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. It will also feature the longest seated length in its class along with the industry’s healthiest cabin with ultra-low cabin altitude, designed to maximize passenger comfort and productivity throughout their travels. The Global 8000 business jet is the clear choice for discerning owners and operators seeking the ultimate time machine – the fastest time machine in the skies.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.