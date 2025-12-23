Al-Othman:

NBK does not merely keep pace with change …it is the force that shapes it

Our leadership extends beyond being first to market with products and services to setting the direction the banking sector should follow

In 2025, we continued to establish new benchmarks for banking services in Kuwait and across the region

Through our new strategy, we seek to redefine the entire financial landscape

We aim to transform banking from simple transactional platforms into a fully integrated ecosystem of intelligent solutions

The new strategy moves us beyond mere digitization toward customer-centric, data-driven banking services

An additional 50 services and features were introduced to NBK Mobile Banking, bringing the total to 200 services

Mobile transactions increased fourteen-fold, while the number of mobile users rose by 300%

The cards portfolio was expanded to include more than 22 cards through high-quality partnerships with leading brands

Branches were redesigned to align with evolving customer needs, reinforcing an approach centered on building personal relationships and delivering comprehensive solutions

The acquisition of UPayments represents a strategic step that supports the digital transformation of payments

“Al Manzel” stands as the largest specialized program offering home renovation and refurbishment financing solutions, supported by more than 40 partners

We launched FinTech services to strengthen Kuwait’s digital economy and enable FinTech companies to deliver innovative and secure payment solutions

POS Financing marked the first point-of-sale financing service in Kuwait, supporting SMEs

“Weyay” Bank doubled its customer base among the 15–23 age group and launched the first fully integrated digital financing solution

Throughout 2025, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continued to reinforce its leading position locally and regionally, delivering an exceptional banking experience that not only reflects customers’ needs today, but also fulfills their aspirations for tomorrow.

From expanding its portfolio of products and services, raising the number of cards offered to more than 22 through collaborations with leading global brands such as “Avios,” “Harrods,” and “Aura”, to the continued enhancement of NBK Mobile Banking, increasing the number of services available through the platform to more than 200, alongside the redesign of traditional branches to meet evolving customer needs, and the launch of FinTech services to strengthen the digital economy and financial inclusion in Kuwait, NBK successfully achieved a series of qualitative milestones this year and set new benchmarks for banking services in Kuwait and the region.

Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK said: “In 2025, NBK’s message was clear: “NBK does not merely keep pace with change …it is the force that shapes it. This was reflected in an unprecedented portfolio of digital initiatives, innovative products, and cross-continental strategic partnerships launched by the Consumer and Digital Banking Group this year, moving beyond the concept of traditional banking toward broader horizons of leadership and innovation.”

“Leadership in banking for NBK is no longer confined to being first to introduce innovative products, services, and solutions; it extends to shaping the direction the entire banking sector should follow. In this context, NBK continues to reinforce its leadership position by setting new benchmarks for banking services in Kuwait and the region, underscoring its pivotal role in driving development and innovation across the financial sector,” Al-Othman added.

“Everything we offer our customers in terms of products and services is grounded in rigorous research based on a thorough assessment of market needs, alongside leveraging our advanced data analytics capabilities to translate customer needs into innovative products and services,” he highlighted.

Al-Othman noted that the achievements delivered by NBK Group’s Consumer and Digital Banking arm are the result of a strategy launched several years ago, aimed at transforming NBK into a leading force in digital services. He affirmed that this strategy has exceeded expectations, including reshaping the very concept and experience of the customer, migrating the majority of daily transactions to digital channels, building what is regarded as the strongest digital infrastructure in the region, and enhancing speed and reliability while adhering to the highest standards of cybersecurity. He also highlighted the Bank’s growing success in earning the trust of the millennial generation through “Weyay” Bank, with its market share among this segment expanding steadily day after day.

He added that these efforts were crowned with prestigious global awards, most notably NBK’s recognition as the World’s Best Bank for Innovation and Transformation, an unprecedented achievement for Kuwait’s banking sector.

New Strategy

Al-Othman stated: “At NBK, we are not content with merely building the best banking app or launching the latest card; rather, we seek to redefine the entire financial landscape and transform banking from simple transactional platforms into a fully integrated ecosystem of intelligent solutions that seamlessly blend into our customers’ daily lives. This is the essence of our ambitious new five-year strategy through 2030, which we launched this year, grounded in a firm conviction that customer expectations have fundamentally changed. Customers no longer benchmark their banking experience solely against global FinTech platforms, but against the evolution of services across all sectors worldwide. They now expect personalized services, delivered with simplicity and speed.”

He explained that “the new strategy reflects this transformation, as it moves us beyond mere digitization of services toward a model in which banking is customer-centric and fundamentally data-driven.”

Al-Othman continued: “This transformation is not merely a slogan, but a way of operating. Through our new strategy, we stop viewing data as static numbers in rigid tables and instead treat it as the voice of the customer, one we listen to clearly and respond to effectively. Imagine a bank that does not merely process your daily transactions, but anticipates your future needs and responds to them before you even ask.” He noted that through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, which has become a core pillar of the Group’s strategy, NBK is able to deliver more tailored products, deeper financial insights for customers, and more prudent risk management.

He emphasized that today’s customers seek solutions tailored to their lives, whether in payments, lending, or wealth management, underscoring that every product now introduced by NBK is designed around customer behavior, preferences, and different life stages.

Al-Othman added that the new strategy, extending through 2030, focuses on comprehensive FinTech services that integrate AI-powered tools, digital lending, advanced payment systems, and financial inclusion solutions, with the aim of driving Kuwait’s digital economy in line with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Absolute Dominance Across Digital Channels

The Consumer and Digital Banking Group has driven a genuine transformation in the customer experience by shifting the majority of daily banking transactions to digital channels. Transactions executed through NBK Mobile Banking now account for approximately 90% of the Bank’s total banking transactions.

This reflects NBK’s steadfast commitment to delivering a seamless and fully integrated digital banking experience, as well as its continuous enhancement of the NBK Mobile Banking App, positioning the application as the primary channel for customers’ banking transactions.

In 2025, more than 50 new services and features were added to the application, including full end-to-end digital onboarding (E2E Onboarding), bringing the total number of services offered to over 200. This expansion reflects sustained and substantial investment in this flagship banking application.

This investment resulted in a fourteen-fold increase in mobile transactions and a 300% rise in the number of mobile users, translating into customer satisfaction levels reaching 93%, while the application’s rating climbed to 4.7.

Leadership in Cards and Global Partnerships

To enrich the banking experience and deliver value beyond expectations, NBK expanded its cards portfolio in 2025 to include more than 22 cards through high-quality partnerships with leading global brands.

Key partnerships included the first exclusive partnership locally and regionally with Harrods, London, in collaboration with Visa, offering customers an exceptional rewards experience. NBK also signed an exclusive partnership with Alshaya Group, under which it launched NBK–Aura Credit Cards and NBK–Aura Prepaid Cards, enabling customers to earn up to 8% Aura points redeemable across more than 50 global brands. In addition, the Bank extended its exclusive partnership with Xcite Electronics until 2026, maintaining benefits for KWT Visa Infinite cardholders, including 10% KWT points and a 2% instant discount. The Bank also launched the “Tap To Add Card + PIN” service.

Such partnerships and newly launched services contributed to a 400% increase in card spending.

In addition, NBK expanded Al Jawhara account to include NBK employees and children, resulting in a 25% increase in Al Jawhara Junior accounts.

Branch Redesign

Despite its strong focus on digital channels, NBK has not overlooked the importance of branches. The Bank has redesigned its branch network to align with evolving customer needs, while enhancing productivity and embedding an approach centered on building personal relationships and delivering comprehensive solutions, including international banking and corporate services. This reflects NBK’s firm belief that digital and traditional channels are complementary, not competing.

The Acquisition of UPayments

2025 marked a major strategic milestone with NBK’s acquisition of UPayments, becoming the first transaction of its kind in Kuwait involving a bank acquiring a FinTech company.

The acquisition aims to deliver instant digital payment solutions through strategic integration of the complementary expertise and capabilities of NBK and UPayments, thereby strengthening and accelerating the digital transformation of payments.

Al Manzel Program

NBK recently launched the “Al Manzel” Program, the largest specialized initiative dedicated to providing financing solutions for home renovation and refurbishment.

This initiative forms part of the Bank’s commitment to supporting its customers in building, renovating, and upgrading their homes, by offering flexible and comprehensive financing solutions in collaboration with more than 40 partners from specialized companies across construction, interior design, furniture, home appliances, and related sectors.

Launch of FinTech Services

In a move that reflects its vision to redefine the financial landscape through innovation, collaboration, and technological leadership, NBK launched FinTech services during 2025. The initiative aims to strengthen the digital economy and financial inclusion in Kuwait, while enabling FinTech companies to leverage the Bank’s robust infrastructure to deliver innovative and secure payment solutions, and to support entrepreneurship and innovators in developing smart financial solutions.

Supporting SMEs

Throughout 2025, the Consumer and Digital Banking Group continued to focus on developing products that address market gaps and support key social and economic segments. These offerings represented a direct translation of market needs, informed by in-depth research and precise customer feedback.

In line with its leadership in supporting Kuwait’s economic development, NBK launched Kuwait’s first point-of-sale financing service (POS Financing), designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises. Eligible businesses can obtain financing of up to KD 30,000 based on their monthly sales volumes processed through POS terminals.

Reaffirming its role in supporting SMEs as the backbone of the national economy, the Bank was awarded Best Bank for SMEs in Kuwait by MEED magazine.

“Weyay” Bank… Notable Achievements

“Weyay” Bank—the first digital bank established in Kuwait—continued to deliver remarkable achievements throughout 2025, reinforcing its position as the preferred choice for the youth segment. The Bank more than doubled its customer base within the 15–23 age group, leveraging advanced digital solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of young customers, who account for approximately 60% of Kuwait’s population. This momentum further strengthened Weyay’s market share.

Weyay Bank also launched its first fully integrated end-to-end digital loan, initially offered exclusively to NBK employees, in addition to introducing in-app chat support to enhance customer experience and accelerate digital service delivery.

Prestigious Awards

NBK crowned the achievements of its Consumer and Digital Banking Group during 2025 by securing a series of prestigious international awards.

Among these accolades were multiple honors from MEED, the region’s leading platform for evaluating projects and financial sectors. These included the Mena Retail Banker of the Year in Kuwait, Best Loan Offering in the Middle East and North Africa, Best Contactless Payments Experience in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Best Bank for SMEs in Kuwait for the third consecutive year.

NBK also received the award for Best Online Product Offering in Kuwait from Global Finance magazine.

Meanwhile, “Weyay” Bank crowned its achievements during the year by winning the Best Digital Bank in Kuwait award from Euromoney, as well as the Best Digital-Only Bank award from Global Finance for 2025. In addition, it was honored with the Most Innovative Product in the Middle East and North Africa award for the “Jeel” Card, designed for the 8–14 age group and aimed at instilling concepts of financial responsibility and saving within a safe and thoughtfully designed digital environment, further underscoring Weyay’s leadership in delivering a fully integrated digital banking experience.

Closest to its customers

NBK aims to be the financial partner best prepared for the future of banking, remaining consistently close to its customers by anticipating their needs and fulfilling their aspirations with the highest standards of quality and innovation.

2025 was not merely a year of achievements; it represented a significant milestone in strengthening trust with customers and the community, while reaffirming NBK’s role in supporting the national economy.

NBK believes that the accomplishments realized over the past period will enable it to transition smoothly and confidently into the next phase of growth, continuing to stand as the trusted safe haven its clients rely on.