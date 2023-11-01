Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company (“SAL”, “the Company”), the market leading cargo handling player and growing logistics solutions business in Saudi Arabia (“KSA” or “Saudi Arabia”), today listed its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering of shares (“IPO or “the Offering”). The Company is now trading under the ticker symbol: 4263.

The Company’s offering comprised of 24,000,000 shares, representing 30% of its issued share capital, with 90% of the Offer shares were allocated to institutional investors and 10% to retail investors. SAL’s offering saw strong demand from investors, with its shares being priced at SAR 106 per share at the top end of the IPO price range, resulting in an offering size of SAR 2,544 million (USD 678.4 million) and implying a market capitalization at listing of SAR 8,840 million (USD 2,261 million). The institutional book-building process generated an order book of SAR 182.4 billion (USD 48.6 billion) and resulted in a subscription of coverage of approximately 72x of the total offered shares.

Faisal bin Saad Albedah, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of SAL, said:

“Today is a significant moment for SAL and all our stakeholders. The logistics industry is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a more diversified economy connected to global markets by corporate networks.

The significant demand for IPO shares by both institutional and retail investors is a testament to their confidence in SAL’s unique business model, growth strategy, financial performance, and leadership team. As we welcome new shareholders along the SAL journey, I would like to express my gratitude to our longstanding shareholders for their unwavering commitment, and of course to the full SAL team for creating and upholding an organization that delivers impact every day.”

SAL appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole Financial Advisor, Bookrunner, Global Coordinator, Lead Manager, and Underwriter. The Company also appointed Saudi Awwal Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank and Arab National Bank as Receiving Agents (collectively, the “Receiving Agents”) for the Individual Investor tranche.

For more information, including the Prospectus, please visit the Capital Market Authority website www.cma.org.sa or the Saudi Exchange website at www.saudiexchange.sa or SAL Saudi Logistics Services website https://www.SAL.sa.

Enquiries

Sole Financial Advisor, Bookrunner, Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Underwriter HSBC Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Fannouch

Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking

salipo@hsbcsa.com

Investor and Media Enquiries SAL

Abdul Hameed Anbar

Director of Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@sal.sa Brunswick Group

Jamil Fahmy

Director

sal@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. Neither the Company nor the Financial Advisor or their respective affiliates undertake to provide the recipient of this announcement with any additional information, or to update this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of the Company or the Financial Advisor to proceed with the Offering or any transaction or arrangement referred to therein. The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, financial, investment or tax advice.

The Offering and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offering may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America.

This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. The Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any portion of the Offer Shares under the Securities Act or the laws of any state in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being, and may not be, distributed, forwarded or otherwise sent, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Offer Shares to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The offer and sale of the Offer Shares has not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. There will be no public offer of the Offer Shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.

In the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), this communication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the EEA who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended), which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, who are also: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iii) are other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons referred to in (i), (ii) and (iii) together being " Relevant Persons "). This communication must not be acted or relied on (i) in the United Kingdom, by persons who are not Relevant Persons and (ii) in any member state of the EEA by persons who are not Qualified Investors. Any investment activity to which this communication relates (i) in the United Kingdom is available only to, and may be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons; and (ii) in any member state of the EEA is available only to, and may be engaged only with, Qualified Investors.

This announcement is being distributed subject to the provisions of the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations (“OSCO Rules”) issued by the CMA, and should not result in any binding undertakings to acquire shares or subscribe in the Offering. This announcement is for information purposes only and under no circumstances shall constitute an offer or invitation, or form the basis for a decision, to invest in any securities of the Company. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors may only subscribe in the Offer Shares on the basis of the CMA approved Arabic language prospectus issued and published by the Company (the “Prospectus”). The information in this announcement is subject to change. In accordance with Article 51(d) of the OSCO Rules, copies of the Prospectus will, following publication, be available on the websites of the Company at www.sal.sa, the Saudi Exchange Company at www.saudiexchange.sa, the CMA at www.cma.org.sa and the Financial Advisor at www.hsbcsaudi.com.

The CMA and the Saudi Exchange Company do not take any responsibility for the contents of this announcement, do not make any representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this announcement.

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "consider," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "ought to," "potential," "plan," "projection," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks specifically related to the Company and its operations, the development of global economic and industry conditions, and the impact of economic, political and social developments in Saudi Arabia. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. Each of the Company, the Financial Advisor and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

There is no guarantee that the Offering will occur and you should not base your financial decisions on the Company’s intentions in relation to the Offering at this stage. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Offering nor any declaration or undertaking by any means. Acquiring Offer Shares to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing the entire amount invested. Persons considering investment should consult an investment advisor or an authorized person specializing in advising on such investments.

The Financial Advisor is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Company. Neither the Financial Advisor or any of their affiliates or respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

In connection with the Offering, the Financial Advisor and any of its affiliates, may take up a portion of the Offer Shares in connection with the Offering as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such Offer Shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the Offering or otherwise.

Accordingly, references in the published Prospectus to the Company’s shares being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by, the Financial Advisor and any of its affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, the Financial Advisor and any of its affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for difference) with investors in connection with which the Financial Advisor and any of its affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of securities. The Financial Advisor does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.