Spanning Over 8,600 Square Feet and Backed By an Investment of Approximately AED 6.00 Million, The Facility Serves Key Sectors Including Petroleum, Textiles, And Detergent

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has further strengthened its position as a premier destination for innovative investment with the opening of a first-of-its-kind facility in the Middle East, the first industrial enzyme production facility. Established by “BeeyahTech Chemicals Industries FZC”, the cutting-edge plant spans over 8,600 square feet and involves a total investment of approximately AED 6.00 million.

Through its new facility, “BeeyahTech Chemicals Industries” aims to expand into key sectors such as petroleum, textiles and detergents. By investing in the latest biotechnology, the company seeks to offer sustainable, high-performance enzyme solutions that improve operational efficiency and minimize the environmental impact of industrial processes. The decision to establish the facility in SAIF Zone reflects BeeyahTech’s confidence in its global reputation, advanced infrastructure, and supportive environment that caters to a wide range of industries.

The facility was inaugurated by His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Hamdan Al Hosni, Vice President Supplier Management, ADNOC and Hamed Said Al Rawahy, Chairman, “BeeyahTech”, in the presence of officials and executives from both parties, along with representatives from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and a number of business leaders and investors operating in the SAIF Zone.

International Standards

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, joined by attending dignitaries, toured the newly inaugurated facility, where he was briefed on the production lines, operational processes, and advanced technologies employed in the manufacture of industrial enzymes. The delegation visited key departments, including the research and development laboratories and automated systems dedicated to quality assurance and production oversight. Designed in accordance with international standards for environmental performance and process efficiency, the facility stands as a benchmark for sustainable industrial development in the UAE and the Middle East.

Strategic Investments

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei affirmed that under the wise leadership and continued support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate has become a model for attracting high-value industrial investment and fostering a diverse, resilient economy that underpins sustainable development.

He noted that SAIF Zone offers international companies a strategic gateway to regional and global markets, supported by world-class infrastructure and streamlined business services. The decision by “BeeyahTech Chemicals Industries” to establish a specialized enzyme formulation production facility in the zone, he added, underscores growing global confidence in Sharjah’s industrial ecosystem and its role as a leading hub for chemical manufacturing, a sector prioritized under the UAE’s industrial strategy.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed SAIF Zone’s continued commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that promotes innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth for all companies operating in the region.

Green Innovation

Commenting on the announcement, Al Rawahy at “BeeyahTech”, said, “The decision to establish our new facility in SAIF Zone was driven by strategic factors aligned with our growth objectives. These include low operating costs, prime geographic location, advanced logistics infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, all of which make SAIF Zone an ideal base for our regional and global operations.”

“Our new facility will integrate advanced biotechnology into various production lines to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. In the initial phase, we will focus on the petroleum, textile and detergent sectors, where our team brings extensive industry expertise. With this foundation, we plan to expand gradually into other industrial fields as part of our long-term strategy.

Global Expansion

The industrial enzymes market is set to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2024 to USD 11.2 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 7.2%. Demand for industrial enzymes is rising steadily across key sectors such as textiles, paper, detergents, and food and beverages. “BeeyahTech Chemicals Industries” aims to capitalize on this growth by establishing a strong foothold in the UAE as a regional base, with plans to expand its operations globally.

SAIF Zone stands out as a premier investment destination in the Emirate of Sharjah, offering a competitive mix of services and modern infrastructure tailored to support businesses across commercial, industrial, and service sectors. The zone provides a range of investor-friendly advantages, including streamlined licensing, customs facilities, efficient shipping services, and immediate customs clearance, all of which contribute to a fully integrated business environment designed to attract and sustain long-term investment.