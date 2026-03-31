Madinah, Saudi Arabia: Safa Soft is showcasing YUSUR.COM, an AI-driven Umrah booking platform developed as part of its expanding digital ecosystem, at the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum 2026 in Madinah, positioning the platform among a new generation of technology solutions reshaping how Umrah services are accessed and delivered.

Presented on the opening day of the forum, YUSUR.COM enables travellers to search, compare and book Umrah packages online through a digitally integrated experience, with a strong focus on price competitiveness and accessibility.

The platform reflects Safa Soft’s broader strategy to extend its role beyond infrastructure into user-facing digital services, building on more than a decade of experience in supporting governments, operators and tourism entities across the Umrah sector.

Held at the King Salman International Convention Center from March 30 to April 1, the Umrah & Ziyarah Forum brings together operators, regulators, investors and technology providers to explore the future of religious tourism, as Saudi Arabia continues to advance the transformation of pilgrimage services under Vision 2030.

“YUSUR represents the next phase of our evolution, where we bring together our infrastructure capabilities with a direct digital experience for travellers,” said Hosam Al-Asali, Chief Executive Officer of Safa Soft. “Our focus is on building solutions that are integrated, efficient and aligned with the needs of the sector.”

YUSUR.COM is being presented as part of Safa Soft’s integrated technology ecosystem, which combines AI-enabled booking capabilities with the company’s established B2B and B2G platforms supporting visa processing, regulatory compliance and operational management.

The platform was recently introduced to international markets during ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel industry events, and is now being showcased directly to Umrah operators and stakeholders in the Kingdom for the first time.

Industry participants note that the Umrah sector has historically been characterised by fragmented booking processes and limited price transparency. The emergence of AI-driven platforms such as YUSUR.COM signals a shift toward more connected, transparent and user-centric service models.

At its pavilion, Safa Soft is also demonstrating a range of supporting solutions that underpin the operational backbone of Umrah services. These include Safa Visa, a visa management system enabling secure data handling and streamlined submission processes; Bravo, a platform connecting Saudi Umrah companies with service providers while maintaining compliance and operational visibility; and OTA, a solution enabling travel agencies to deploy customised booking platforms.

Together, these solutions are designed to connect the full Umrah journey, from initial search and booking through to visa processing and service delivery, within a single digital framework.

Safa Soft, founded in 2009, operates across more than 32 countries and states that its platforms have facilitated over 15 million travellers, support more than 5,500 companies and power over 200 booking engines globally.

The company is expected to engage with operators, partners and government stakeholders throughout the forum to explore further deployment of its platforms across regional and international markets, as the Umrah ecosystem continues to evolve toward more technology-driven models.