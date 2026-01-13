Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), and Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a solar lease, also known as a power purchase agreement (“PPA”), aimed at providing clean electricity to seven of SADAFCO’s facilities.

The 2,900 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar project will bring clean electricity to SADAFCO’s ice cream and milk factories in Jeddah, its tomato paste factory in Dammam, a regional distribution center in Riyadh and three depots in Yanbu, Tabuk and Makkah. Over 4,700 solar panels will be installed across 13 connection points to accommodate SADAFCO’s existing energy infrastructure. Once completed, the solar system is expected to generate 4.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 1,830 metric tons. Most notably, SADAFCO’s ice cream factory will be powered by 15% clean electricity, ensuring sunshine in every delicious scoop.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, commented: “At SADAFCO, we are actively working towards a low-carbon future with the aim for Net Zero by 2060 and achieve a zero-emission fleet by 2045. The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy brings clean electricity to seven of our facilities, the first of a bigger step towards decarbonizing our operations.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, shared: “We are honored to partner with SADAFCO, an iconic Saudi brand that has been nurturing our nation for almost five decades. Through the solar lease, significant carbon emission reductions and cost savings will be achieved, showcasing that what is good for the planet is also good for business. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to lead the region in its sustainability stewardship, and this important solar project demonstrates this leadership.”

Brian Strong, Executive Transformation Director of SADAFCO, commented: “At SADAFCO, we are inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero vision and honored to contribute to this national transformation. This solar lease is a key step in aligning SADAFCO’s operations with the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives. Together, we are building a cleaner, more resilient future for generations to come.”

Khaled Chebaro, Country Director for KSA at Yellow Door Energy, noted: “We are delighted to support SADAFCO and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. Yellow Door Energy continues to rapidly expand its project portfolio in the Kingdom, helping businesses reduce energy costs and lower carbon emissions. To-date, we have signed five solar leases in Saudi Arabia and look forward to contributing to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Target.”

Construction is starting next month, and the project is expected to be completed before the end of 2026. Under the solar lease agreement, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar power plants. The solar lease model enables SADAFCO to enjoy the benefits of clean energy without operational risk, allowing the company to focus on its core business while advancing its sustainability objectives.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and food products under the Saudia brand since 1976. SADAFCO is considered one of the leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

SADAFCO is headquartered in Jeddah and manages sales and distribution operations across 24 locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also has a presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and exports its products to selected markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

About Yellow Door Energy:

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. In Saudi Arabia, Yellow Door Energy works with premier companies to provide on-grid and off-grid energy solutions through a solar lease. The lease enables businesses to save money, switch to clean energy, all without any capex or upfront investment or operational risk. These solutions are in line with Vision 2030 and directly contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060 target. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF). www.yellowdoorenergy.com

Contact Information

Marketing Department

​​​​​​​Email: gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com