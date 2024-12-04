SOUTHLAKE, Texas and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider empowering the global travel industry, announced today that is has started distributing New Distribution Capability (NDC) offers from Emirates. This collaboration marks an expansion of Sabre’s footprint globally and offers travel agencies enhanced access to real-time, personalized content based on offers and orders.

By seamlessly integrating and normalizing NDC offers, Sabre empowers travel agencies and corporate buyers with a streamlined platform for comparing, booking, and managing Emirates’ NDC offers alongside traditional options. Leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs), Sabre’s flagship booking application for travel agencies, Sabre Red 360, and its online booking tool, GetThere, enable agency and corporate customers to shop, book and service Emirates’ NDC offers. This content comprises personalized travel choices, enriched with dynamic pricing, ancillaries, and tailored solutions that adapt to the evolving preferences of travelers.

"We are excited to introduce Emirates’ NDC content within our travel marketplace, affirming our dedication to meeting our customers’ ever-changing demands with scalable, inventive solutions," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management – Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions at Sabre. "This initiative underscores our dedication to driving innovation and operating a dynamic travel marketplace that offers efficient access to multi-source content, including NDC. The availability of Emirates’ NDC content will significantly enhance travel options for agencies and corporate buyers, providing personalized offers and streamlined booking experiences.”

Sabre has been at the forefront of adopting and implementing NDC standards, consistently pushing the boundaries of travel technology. Recently, Sabre announced the distribution of NDC content for numerous airlines, including Air Canada, Etihad Airways, and Hawaiian Airlines. By developing a robust NDC infrastructure, Sabre has empowered airlines to deliver richer, more personalized travel experiences through third-party travel sellers.

“By partnering with Sabre to distribute our NDC content, we are ensuring that our travel agency partners have access to Emirates’ dynamic and personalized offers,” said Amit Khandelwal, Senior Vice President Revenue Optimisation - Technology, Distribution and Order Management at Emirates. “This collaboration allows us to better serve our customers by providing them with a seamless booking experience and a wider range of travel options tailored to their preferences.” He added.

Sabre is one of only a few companies providing comprehensive NDC capabilities, addressing both distribution and airline IT requirements. Recently, the company introduced SabreMosaic™, a groundbreaking offer and order-based airline retailing platform designed to facilitate real-time creation and retailing of dynamic, personalized content through direct distribution channels and third-party sellers.

