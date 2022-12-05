JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, celebrated the opening of a new office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last week in the presence of representatives from travel companies and partners.

“We are excited to continue delivering our investment plan in Saudi Arabia and celebrate the opening of the second new office in the Kingdom this year,” said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “This reflects our commitment and continuous efforts to expand our operations and team to support the increasing needs of our customers in the Kingdom. We have invested in building a knowledgeable and diverse team to give our customers the support they require.”

Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, VP Sabre Travel Network Middle East cutting the ribbon of Sabre new office in Jeddah

Guests joined Sabre’s celebration and discussed how to recruit the latest technology and solutions to respond to the new travel environment.

Sabre leadership and team during Jeddah office celebration

“We believe our efforts in the Kingdom are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy. We provide the technology and infrastructure to equip travel companies with the tools and solutions they need to help maximise their potential, provide exceptional customer experience and attract travellers from all around the world,” added Iyer.

