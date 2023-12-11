​​​Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for the Kuwait Naval Force.

The Double Eagle family of undersea vehicles is a safe and operationally proven ROV system, used by navies around the world supporting mine countermeasure (MCM) missions. In the SAROV configuration the vehicle can be used both as an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for detection, classification and identification, and as an ROV for mine disposal. The U.S. Navy is procuring this system as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for the State of Kuwait’s Naval Force.

Developed and produced at Saab in Linköping, Sweden, this sale represents a milestone in expanding the production of this Swedish technology to the U.S.

Saab, Inc.’s Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division will produce parts of this system in close collaboration with other production sites in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Denmark.

“We’re excited to introduce production of this undersea vehicle capability to the United States. The Autonomous and Undersea Systems team has established both a highly experienced team of undersea vehicle experts and significant new production capabilities for Saab that position us for greater U.S. market expansion,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

“Saab’s journey in the Middle East has seen growth over the years. Today, we extend our partnerships in Kuwait, leveraging a highly capable, robust solution. Committed to excellence, we are dedicated to delivering substantial value and enhanced offerings, ensuring we consistently meet and exceed our customers' evolving requirements,” said Killian Swift, Executive Vice President, Head of Region Middle East and Africa at Saab.

These highly manoeuvrable vehicles can be launched from any type of ship, from the shore, or from a craft of opportunity. All Double Eagle systems can be housed in a standard container, providing a deployable solution across a variety of platforms enabling rapid response to mine threats.

