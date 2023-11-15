Moscow: Russian Helicopters, part of Rostec, is slated to unveil a new lineup of civil rotorcraft at the Dubai Airshow. The event will mark the first-ever overseas presentation of the Kamov Ka-32А11М, an upgraded version of the iconic utility helicopter specifically designed for firefighting. New exhibits will also include the Mil Mi-171А3, a consistently popular model with international customers, and Ansat's emergency medical care version. Besides, the UAE event will see the global premiere of the BAS-200 drone system.

For the first time ever, an international audience will get a chance to explore the new capabilities of the upgraded Kamov Ka-32A11M firefighting and rescue operations craft. A new Russian-designed firefighting system, SP-32, will help fill the tank with four tonnes of water in under a minute. Another notable advantage is the water cannon, which will come in handy for urban high-rises in case the fire rages on the top floors and firefighting operations are obstructed by massive smoke.

“At the Dubai Airshow, we are unveiling a unique range of civil helicopters with a high export potential. One of these is the Kamov Ka-32А11М. The efficiency of the Ka-32 family has already earned it well-deserved international acclaim. Indeed, they have become indispensable when it comes to firefighting and rescue operations around the globe. Over 180 of these helicopters are operated in 20 countries worldwide. Another helicopter that is worthy of an international big reveal is the Mil Mi-171А3. The chopper’s one-of-a-kind specs along with supreme reliability, which is emblematic of the Mi-8 family, draw due attention of our overseas partners. The Mil Mi-171А3 fully complies with international standards, including for safety of above-water operations. The transportation capabilities of this model are unique as it can accommodate up to 24 passengers, a record-high capacity for offshore helicopters,” said Anton Korolev, Deputy General Director of Russian Helicopters for helicopter sales.

The show will also feature an emergency medical care version of the Ansat utility helicopter. The rotorcraft comes with the most spacious cabin this class of craft can offer, which is conducive to an easy attachment of a medical care module accommodating a patient and two paramedics. The efficiency of this version has been proven both in Russia and abroad. On top of that, the Ansat export markets keep expanding. For example, this year, it has become Zimbabwe’s principal medical care helicopter. The reliable Russian rotorcraft helped the country pioneer air medical services in Africa.

The UAE will also see the international debut of the BAS-200 drone system. BAS-200 consists of a dual-drone helicopter-type module, a ground control station, and the cargo compartment. The BAS-200 drone system is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 50 kilos against a maximum take-off weight of 200 kilos. The connection range is 100 km, and can be extended by relaying the control via the stations. A payload flight lasts up to four hours. The system’s uses include prospecting, monitoring pipelines and other infrastructure, load deliveries, and search-and-rescue operations.

-Ends-

About:

Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) is one of the leading helicopter manufacturers globally and the only helicopter design and production company in Russia. The holding company was created in 2007, headquartered in Moscow. It comprises five helicopter plants and a national helicopter center with merged capabilities of two design bureaus as well as spare part production and maintenance facilities, repairs shops, and a service company, providing after-sales support for both Russian and international customers.

Rostec State Corporation is Russia's largest industrial conglomerate company. It comprises over 800 research and production facilities across the nation's 60 regions. The company is the leading supplier of armaments as well as military and special-purpose equipment under the state defense contracts. The company's civil key focus areas span strategically important high-tech areas, including the production of planes, transportation and power plant machinery, medical tech equipment, pharma, innovative materials, etc. The 2022 aggregate revenue exceeded 2.1 tn rubles, with civil-purpose production reaching 44.5%.

Website: https://www.rhc.aero/

For media inquiries:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com