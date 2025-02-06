Abu Dhabi – Raytheon, an RTX business, is set to showcase its latest capabilities and innovative solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of a rapidly changing global defense landscape at the UAE’s premier International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) from 17-21 February 2025 taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Under the theme "Adaptation, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an Age of Disruption," Raytheon will showcase its expertise in developing advanced technologies designed for the evolving threat landscape and the diversifying aerospace industry, addressing both present and future needs.

This year, Raytheon will focus on highlighting its capabilities across integrated air and missile defense and air warfare. Among the solutions displayed throughout IDEX, Raytheon will showcase a portfolio of combat-proven air and missile defense sensors and effectors, including the Coyote Block 2 kinetic effector; the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), designed to detect and defeat complex threats across the battlespace; and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which provides advanced medium-range air defense. The company will also highlight its leading position as a sensor provider on 5th gen platforms and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with the MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance System, the DAS-4 Multispectral Targeting System, and the SeaVue Multi-role surveillance radar.

Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, an RTX business, said: “Our participation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and diversification of the UAE economy through local partnerships, advanced manufacturing, and knowledge transfer in the aerospace and defense sector, contributing to the nation's continued prosperity. This year, we will showcase our dedication to driving innovation in defense technology and providing our partners with the cutting-edge capabilities they need to maintain their operational advantage, now and in the future.”

For nearly 40 years, Raytheon has demonstrated its commitment to the UAE by fostering a value-driven local defense industry that contributes to the nation's economic diversification. Through its Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary, Raytheon Emirates, the company partners with local defense companies, prioritizing local manufacturing and joint development initiatives within the UAE's defense ecosystem to support the nation’s indigenous manufacturing capability.

Raytheon exhibits will be located at booth 03-A20.

About Raytheon:

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX:

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

