Ras Al Khaimah: Mira Developments and Gianfranco Ferré Home are proud to unveil Gianfranco Ferré Residences – an exceptional waterfront masterpiece at the very tip of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides, these fully furnished, ready-to-move-in homes offer majestic aquatic scenery from nearly every point of view. The tranquil rhythm of the sea is complemented by resort-style amenities and essential everyday services, including concierge, valet parking, in-room dining, and cleaning.

Architectural Harmony on the Edge of the Sea

With its distinctive U-shaped design, Gianfranco Ferré Residences captures panoramic views of the ocean. Every unit, whether studio, one-, two-or three-bedroom apartment, features floor-to-ceiling windows embracing the serene surroundings. To further enhance this connection to water, select residences feature private terrace pools that open up to calming, uninterrupted views of the sea.

Designed in Milan, Furnished for the Coast

All residences come turn-key ready, furnished with pieces from the latest Gianfranco Ferré Home collection and featuring a full set of luxury household appliances. Crafted in Italy from premium materials and finished in calming palettes, each interior element is designed to evoke both refinement and comfort.`

Seaside Wellness & Amenities

Gianfranco Ferré Residences is designed for wellbeing, with gender-separated pools, TechnoGym fitness areas at the rooftop level and kids leisure zones and community pool on the ground floor. Additional features include a 5-star residents’ lounge at the lobby, two restaurants, landscaped gardens, and easy access to various water sports.

Effortless Living

Life at Gianfranco Ferré Residences offers seamless comfort from the moment you arrive. Enjoy hotel-style amenities including complimentary valet parking, attentive concierge services, professional cleaning, and in-room dining—each detail curated to elevate your daily experience. Here, effortless living isn’t just a promise; it’s the everyday reality, allowing residents to focus on what matters most while everything else is taken care of.

Rising Star of the UAE’s Coastal Market

Home to the Middle East’s first-ever casino, Al Marjan Island is quickly emerging as one of the UAE’s most attractive lifestyle and investment destinations. Surrounded by luxury resorts such as Address, Fairmont, and Mövenpick – and set against a backdrop of white sandy beaches, tranquil mangroves, and mountain panoramas –Gianfranco Ferré Residences stands at the very tip of the island, a new landmark for refined coastal living.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

About Gianfranco Ferré

Established in 2014, the Gianfranco Ferré Home line creates elegant and exclusive furnishings, reflecting an eclectic, versatile, and timeless style. The collection is rooted in the creative legacy of Gianfranco Ferré, the 'Architect of Fashion', an iconic figure in the fashion world known for impeccable shapes and volumes, the use of geometries and distinguished menswear fabrics such as houndstooth, tweed, Prince of Wales, and pinstripe.