Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of its first bus rental branch in the North region, Tabuk. The opening marks a major milestone in Lumi’s expansive B2B mobility services across the northern region, as part of the company’s long-term strategy to enhance the Kingdom’s mobility sector.

Dedicated to serving the ever-growing transport needs in Saudi Arabia’s vibrant Northern region, the 1,500 sqm first-of-its-kind branch comes with a capacity to hold premium state-of-the-art buses operated by experienced and trained drivers. Ideal for the Kingdom’s mass transport requirements, the opening marks Lumi’s segway into a new vehicle segment.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said; “Saudi Arabia’s dynamic economy enhanced by robust infrastructure development calls for an agile and resilient land mobility sector to power it. Lumi’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 through expanding our state-of-the-art land mobility sector is at the core of our business strategy. Our ability to leverage our operational excellence and optimize our innovative mobility solutions serves to further facilitate the Kingdom’s rapid progress. With the opening of our first of its kind bus rental branch in the Tabuk region, we are once again expanding our services and offering, showcasing our agility and constant growth to serve the needs of the people.”

With its fleet of over 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles spread across 41 locations in the Kingdom, Lumi offers convenient and seamless booking experience enhanced by efficient customer service built on technology, efficiency and scale. As one of Saudi Arabia’s leading car rental and leasing companies, with branches across 18 cities, they are well-equipped to meet the demands of the Kingdom’s growing population

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 41 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en