Dubai – RTX, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, is set to showcase its wide range of commercial and defense-related capabilities at the Dubai Airshow from 13-17 November 2023 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Central (DWC).

This year, RTX will highlight its recently unveiled structure, a reflection of a strategic realignment of its businesses - Raytheon, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney - to better meet customer commitments and emphasize its collective strength. The company will also demonstrate its latest technologies across all domains of battlespace capabilities that contribute to creating a more connected and sustainable aerospace ecosystem and highlight its commitment to creating sovereign industrial capabilities and develop local talent in the region.

Among the solutions displayed throughout the Dubai Airshow, RTX will showcase its expertise in developing advanced defense technologies for connected battlespace, air dominance, counter-UAS and integrated air and missile defense, space exploration solutions, military engines, cockpit and pilot capabilities to ensure better mission effectiveness as well as commercial aircraft and airport connected solutions and commercial engines that enhance the passenger journey sustainably.

“We are excited to display our wide range of cutting-edge and transformative technologies at this year’s Dubai Airshow to help build a safer and more secure world,” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, a business of Raytheon, an RTX business. “Our participation is a testament to our commitment to advancing defense capabilities and technology in the UAE and the wider region, redefining the aerospace sector, and fostering connectivity and sustainability, through leveraging RTX’s extensive knowledge in areas including sensors, secure communications, resilient networks, artificial intelligence, and effectors.”

For nearly 40 years, RTX has shared an enduring relationship with the UAE to develop a value-driven local defense industry that will help diversify the local economy.

“At RTX we’re providing the innovation that will redefine aerospace for a more connected, efficient and sustainable future”, said Amal Osman, Managing Director Middle East and Africa for Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. “We see tremendous opportunities in the region across both commercial and military market segments by leveraging our expertise to support our customers and establish new partnerships in line with the UAE Vision 2030.”

“As a leading innovator and supporter of the aviation industry’s climate goals, Pratt & Whitney continues to offer more sustainable solutions enabling our current and future customers to achieve their environmental objectives by further raising the bar on fuel efficiency, emissions, noise and performance,” said Graham Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer for Pratt & Whitney.

RTX is also sponsoring the 11th edition of the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference (DIACC 2023) hosted by the UAE Air Force and Air Defense. Under the theme of “Leadership Transformation: Embracing and inspiring change in an AI-driven world,” DIACC will bring together air power leaders from over 80 countries worldwide as well senior executives from across the full spectrum of technology providers to share the latest perspectives, lessons learned, and outlooks on future force planning.

RTX exhibits will be located at booth 1080 and chalet A15-16.

About RTX:

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

RTX

Media Contacts

Raytheon Emirates

Nathaniel Wilson

Collins Aerospace

Hervé Tilloy

ASDA’A BCW UAE

Tarek Juma