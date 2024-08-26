The UAE National Pavilion is set to take part in the first Egypt International Airshow in Al Almain city from 3rd to 5th September, with a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the UAE’s defence capabilities and technological innovations.

Held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the exhibition aims to accelerate the pace of manufacturing, digitalisation, and globalisation within the aerospace sectors of the Middle East and Africa. It serves as a premier platform for space agencies and satellite operators to discuss advancements in space exploration, satellite communications, and civil and military applications of space technology.

Egypt International Airshow will provide an ideal platform to showcase a wide range of aircraft models (civil, defence, and unmanned) in an open-air display area, along with professional air shows presented by a select group of world-class aerobatic teams.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and organised by Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC), the National Pavilion will feature a wide range of advanced defence technologies and products, by leading UAE-based companies such as EDGE group, Calidus Aerospace, Sanad, Remah International Group, and AAL Group, as well as Al Jundi and Capital Events, with the extensive participation of 300 major international aircraft and aerospace manufacturers from 100 countries worldwide.

The pavilion's participation is part of a broader international presence, with 300 companies from 100 countries taking part. This reflects the capabilities of national companies in developing and manufacturing advanced defence solutions, highlighting their ability to compete effectively with global industries.

The UAE National Pavilion will offer the visitors a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in air defence systems and showcase more than 50 made-in-UAE products, which reinforces the country’s position as a regional and global hub for cutting-edge defence and aviation industries.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of EDCC, said, "The UAE’s participation in this prestigious event emphasises its keen interest to fostering fraternal relations with Egypt and strengthening regional cooperation in the defence sector.

Al Jaber added, “We are eager to facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing within the defence industry. By taking part in this event, we aim to demonstrate the advanced technologies developed by our national companies and explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration with our Egyptian and global partners. We are confident that this exhibition will provide an ideal platform to highlight our achievements in the defence industry and to build fruitful partnerships with various players in these fields."

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, remarked, "Sanad is proud to be part of the UAE National Pavilion at the Egypt International Airshow 2024. This event is a testament to the UAE's leading role in the Aerospace industry and its unwavering commitment to innovation. We look forward to showcasing our innovative Engine MRO and Financing solutions and exploring new avenues for collaboration that will enhance our regional ties and contribute to the advancement of the MRO sector in the region, including Africa."

Olga Martyshchenko, CEO of AAL Group Ltd., said, “AAL Group participation at the Egypt International Air Show highlights our commitment to cultivating strong partnerships within the region. We are proud to be part of the UAE pavilion to showcase the cutting-edge solutions and services offered by AAL Group, contributing to the UAE’s and the regional defence sector. This event presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with our Egyptian and international counterparts, exchange insights, and explore new avenues for collaboration.

We look forward to strengthening our ties and further advancing the shared goals of safety, security and innovation in the aviation industry.”