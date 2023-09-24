Amman - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) are delighted to announce that Royal Jordanian Airlines has established a new direct route between Amman and Düsseldorf, Germany, at a rate of two flights per week every Saturday and Wednesday. This latest addition to QAIA’s growing destination network underscores the commitment of QAIA partners to present travelers with convenient, non-stop connections to both regional and international hubs, whether for leisure or business.

The inaugural flight - which arrived on Saturday 23 September - was greeted with the customary water arch salute in the presence of Airport International Group and Royal Jordanian representatives.

“We are excited to receive this inaugural flight from the vibrant German city of Düsseldorf, emphasizing the steadfast efforts of all QAIA partners to steadily expand our destination network and link our passengers with major cities across the globe, while fostering a welcoming experience that feels like home via Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Royal Jordanian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Makhlouf, said, “It is my great pleasure to announce our new route to Düsseldorf in Germany, which will make it easier than ever for tourists from Germany to discover Jordan’s incredible wonders. Helping promote and drive tourism to the Kingdom is a key focus of our new corporate strategy—as is our emphasis on further developing Amman as the primary gateway to the Levant, by offering improved connectivity to our broader network. This newest route is yet another step in line with RJ’s ambitious five-year growth plan, which includes increasing our current fleet of 24 aircraft to more than 40 aircraft in the coming three to five years.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

