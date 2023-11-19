AMMAN – The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) have signed an agreement to renew their bilateral cooperation and to broaden the current scope of training and consulting services, in various field which include capacity building of the Air Force’s personnel, digital training, website development, digital transformation, education quality, and digital products.

The agreement was signed at the Royal Jordanian Air Force Command, by the Royal Air Force Commander, Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Fathi Hiasat, and HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman.

On this occasion, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the RJAF Commander, as well as his pride in the Air Force cadre for their professionalism and excellence, emphasizing the importance of this cooperation in serving as large as possible segment of the Royal Force personnel to enhance their professional competence.

For his part, the RJAF Commander thanked Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for his exceptional contribution to the Air Force, stressing the importance of collaboration between the two parties in various programs, highlighting TAG.Global's proficiency in providing specialized training along with a range of services in professional and educational domains.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior Royal Air Force officers as well as TAG.Global directors of various departments.

It is worth mentioning that the two sides have been cooperating since 2018 in the areas of training and consulting services, providing specialized training courses and utilizing knowledge centers for the purposes of obtaining professional and academic certificates, as well as digital education programs.