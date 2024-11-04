Featuring the combination of luxuriously classic interiors and cutting-edge technology, the spacious and versatile aircraft is perfect for business or leisure travel of individuals or corporates who demand exceptional levels of safety, comfort, privacy, and personalized service

Abu Dhabi, UAE: RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based premium private jet operator, has taken a significant step forward in expanding its presence and reach across the Asian market by operating its Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft A6 RJD from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

This move is in response to the increasing demand for private charters in Asia-Pacific countries following the strong rebound of its economies after the pandemic and increased foreign investments in the region. Industry reports have indicated that an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the area have spurred the appetite for comfort, privacy, and time efficiency that business jets offer.

This trend makes Royal Jet’s Bombardier Global 5000 A6 RJD the perfect aircraft to not only meet such demands but to go above and beyond expectations, offering unparalleled service and comfort.

With classically designed interiors developed and crafted utilizing premium materials such as high-end leathers and beautiful wood veneers, perfectly complemented with state-of-the-art technology that includes Swift Broadband WiFi, an iPad-controlled In Flight Entertainment (IFE) System, mood lighting, and a high-quality sound system with overhead speakers and subwoofers. In addition, the aircraft features some of the lowest cabin altitudes in the industry, along with HEPA filters, which optimize health and comfort, leaving passengers more relaxed and fresh upon reaching their destination. This truly represents an unparalleled way to travel, whether you need to do business or simply catch your breath or that movie you missed!

The aircraft offers a versatile layout for passenger comfort, featuring 13 seats, a galley, a club grouping, a mid-cabin conference area, and an aft VVIP lounge with a VIP lavatory. For relaxation or overnight, it includes a sleeper divan, four VIP seats, and six additional seats.

About RoyalJet:

RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, Bailiwick of Guernsey Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and San Marino entities, owns and/or operates nine Boeing Business Jets and five Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

