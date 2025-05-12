Doha, Qatar – Hoppr, a market intelligence and delivery platform delivering unparalleled audience insights, today announced a collaboration with Ooredoo Qatar (Ooredoo).

Ooredoo, a leading international communications company, will initially deploy Hoppr’s software (HopprTV) on a selection of set top boxes to assess the capabilities of the platform in market. This innovative collaboration combines Hoppr's cutting-edge, data privacy-compliant platform with Ooredoo’s commercial expertise, providing opportunities to utilise Ooredoo’s own user data to enhance the Ooredoo TV customer experience.

The power of HopprTV to identify and target different audience groups will directly enhance how Ooredoo actively manages its user base. Renowned for its effectiveness in audience targeting, HopprTV is redefining how global telecom companies can continually improve their customer experience using their own first-party data and provides new revenue opportunities.

Mustafa Peracha, Chief Consumer Officer at Ooredoo Qatar said, "We have been thoroughly impressed by HopprTV's ability to target different audiences within the Ooredoo environment –without requiring additional investment. Our commitment is to continuously improve the customer experience for all Ooredoo TV users. This collaboration allows us to trial a platform that delivers engaging, relevant and personalised ads. There are many possibilities with HopprTV, and we’re excited to see how the powerful combination of our audience data and their insights delivers meaningful results.”

“The response of Ooredoo to our platform’s capabilities has thrilled our team. We’re delighted to enter this next phase together and demonstrate the unique power of Ooredoo’s own data in delivering a targeted and engaging customer experience”, commented George Gelavis, Executive Chair of Hoppr. “With privacy compliance at its core, our platform provides unparalleled audience insights that set the new standard.”