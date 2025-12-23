A successful collaboration with Radisson Hotel delivers the world’s first-ever standalone Radisson Residences, forming a stunning, lifestyle-led waterfront landmark on Al Reem Island.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE – Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), has announced the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of its latest AED 1.2b branded residential development in Abu Dhabi, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, in 24 hours from its official launch.

Radisson Residences Al Reem Island marks a global milestone as the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide. Strategically located along the waterfront of Al Reem Island, the development’s modern architectural language, refined interiors, and hospitality-led lifestyle attracted strong interest from investors and homeowners alike. Within a record timeframe, all Phase 1 residential units were sold out, including a diverse mix of studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and townhouses comprising three- and four-bedroom configurations.

Commenting on the announcement, Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group. Over the years, we have focused on building a strong presence in the premium branded residences sector, and the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island within 24 hours of its official launch is a tangible demonstration of that strategy in action.”

Elie Milky, CDO for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus at Radisson Hotel Group added: “Our collaboration with Royal Development Holding carries particular significance, as the company was able to anticipate market needs and deliver a highly sought-after product for buyers seeking an elevated lifestyle. The successful 24-hour sell-out of Phase 1 of the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island represents a new chapter in Radisson’s growth journey, increasingly associating the brand with refined residential living.”

Set against Abu Dhabi’s mangrove-lined coastline, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island stands as an architectural statement, boasting scenic views and hospitality-enhanced amenities that reinforce Royal Development Holding’s community-centric development philosophy and its continued adoption of innovative approaches aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality urban living. With Phase 1 now fully sold out, the Holding has already kicked-off preparations for the launch of Phase 2.

About Royal Development Holding

Founded in 2025, Royal Development Holding is a forward-looking real estate holding company headquartered in the UAE. As part of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG) under the International Holding Company (IHC), Royal Development Holding builds upon the robust heritage, proven expertise, and global footprint of its subsidiary, Royal Development Company.

Through this solid foundation, Royal Development Holding integrates Royal Development Company’s legacy of managing more than 60 transformative projects across 15+ countries and AED 10.2 billion in sales into its own mandate to shape the future of real estate. Boasting a team of over 100 professionals from diverse international backgrounds, Royal Development Company provides end-to-end solutions covering Development Management; Hospitality Development & Strategy; Investment Property & Finance Management; and Sales, Marketing and CRM.

In addition to Royal Development Company, Royal Development Holding brings under its umbrella several other companies that expand its offering in the real estate industry, including: Royal Architects Project Management (RAPM), Abu Dhabi Land, ESG Hospitality, Royal Dunes Real Estate Development, Royal Harbor and Royal Luxury Hotel Management.

With innovation, adaptability, and design excellence at its core, Royal Development Holding curates lifestyle-centric communities that go beyond construction to deliver value, well-being, and long-term impact, with a promise to evolve spaces and elevate lives. It redefines urban living across local and international markets, positioning itself as a trusted force in sustainable development and visionary growth.

For more information about Royal Development Holding, please visit www.rdhuae.com

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 25 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com