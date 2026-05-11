Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Rowad Modern Engineering announced the successful completion of the design and execution of the Ministry of Culture’s headquarters in Diriyah, marking a landmark achievement that reflects the seamless integration of contemporary architecture with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s rich historical identity.

The project encompassed the full scope of design and execution works, beginning with concept development and progressing through detailed engineering, including Issued for Construction (IFC) drawings. Advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) methodologies were employed throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring high levels of coordination and precision. In addition, sustainability measures were fully integrated in line with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. As one of the world’s most recognized green building rating systems, LEED evaluates projects based on energy efficiency, water and material optimization, and indoor environmental quality. The Ministry of Culture headquarters has successfully achieved LEED Gold certification, underscoring its strong sustainability credentials.

Strategically located in the heart of Diriyah—one of the Kingdom’s most significant cultural and historical destinations—the new headquarters sits near At-Turaif District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The project aligns with national strategic priorities under Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing the institutional presence of the cultural sector while strengthening its connection to the Kingdom’s historical roots. As the birthplace of the First Saudi State, Diriyah lends the project a unique symbolic and cultural significance.

Commenting on this achievement, Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, Chief Executive Officer of Rowad Modern Engineering, said: “This project reflects the artistic and engineering value that Rowad Modern Engineering delivers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our approach is grounded in disciplined execution, robust technical governance, and the effective management of multidisciplinary works. When delivering projects with a strong heritage dimension, we adopt a strategic engineering methodology that prioritizes preserving the identity of the place at every stage of design and execution. At the same time, we ensure the delivery of practical, high-performance solutions that respect the site’s historical context and authentically showcase its character. This achievement further reinforces our position as a trusted partner for projects of strategic national importance”.

Architecturally, the headquarters draws inspiration from traditional Najdi design principles, reflected in its building forms, materials, and color palette. These elements are reinterpreted within a contemporary architectural framework that achieves a refined balance between authenticity and modernity. The project is carefully integrated into Diriyah’s urban fabric, embodying a broader vision of reviving and celebrating Najdi architectural heritage in a modern institutional context.

Eng. Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager of Rowad Modern Engineering in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: “We are proud to have completed the design and execution of the Ministry of Culture’s new headquarters in Diriyah within a record timeframe of no more than 10 months. Spanning an area of 36,000 square meters, the project engaged approximately 2,400 professionals across multiple disciplines and workstreams. It represents a fully integrated delivery of architectural and electromechanical works, executed to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The execution scope for the Ministry of Culture headquarters covered all essential disciplines required to deliver the project in compliance with the highest Saudi and international standards. This included civil and architectural works, mechanical systems and building management systems, electrical works, audiovisual and low-current systems, as well as furnishing works, all executed in accordance with approved specifications and regulatory requirements.

The project stands as a key initiative supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the development of the cultural sector and enhancing quality of life through the creation of a cohesive and integrated urban environment. In doing so, it reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for culture, heritage, and creativity.

About Rowad Modern Engineering

Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group, has over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian, regional, and African markets. The company has earned a reputation for successfully delivering large-scale, multidisciplinary, and complex projects across vital sectors such as green energy, heavy industries, infrastructure, ports, bridges, commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, and heritage sites.

Thanks to strategic alliances with major international companies and global and regional financial institutions, and a vision centered on innovation, excellence, and quality, ROWAD has expanded regionally in Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Libya, and several African countries. Notable projects include the Rabigh Power Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the “Tahya Misr 1” container terminal at Damietta Port, the Benban Solar Park in Aswan, the Olympic Sports Hall, and heritage restoration projects such as the Mohamed Ali Palace and the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, as well as the rehabilitation of the Ministry of Culture headquarters in Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SAL and ELHaer projects in Riyadh, KSA.