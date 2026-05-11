​​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology and maker of the Omnipod® Insulin Management System, today announced the opening of its Middle East and NorthAfrica regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new headquarters will house Insulet's full regional leadership and operational functions, serving as the primary hub for clinical engagement, partner development, market access, and talent investment across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia carries one of the highest rates of diabetes globally, with the condition representing a significant and growing priority for the Kingdom's healthcare system. As the country works to build a more resilient, innovation-driven model of care, the need for committed, capable industry partners has never been greater. Insulet's Riyadh headquarters is a direct response to that need.

Bernard Brisolier, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Insulet Corporation, said: "Opening our regional headquarters in Riyadh is one of the most significant commitments Insulet has made in this part of the world. The establishment of a regional base enables Insulet to move beyond a transactional presence and into a genuine, ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia’s clinical and institutional ecosystem. It creates the conditions for joint work on care pathways, clinical education, patient access programs, and the integration of digital health solutions into existing healthcare infrastructure, ultimately changing how we work with the communities we ultimately exist to serve.” It changes how we work with the communities we ultimately exist to serve.”

To mark the opening of its regional headquarters, Insulet hosted a high‑level KSA launch event on May 8, underscoring the company’s commitment to introducing advanced diabetes technology and clinical innovation to the region.

The event brought together leading clinicians and healthcare professionals for expert‑led discussions on the early experience with Omnipod® 5, the first tubeless hybrid closed‑loop system, and how real‑world clinical evidence is being translated into everyday practice in Saudi Arabia. The programme reinforced Insulet’s long‑term investment in the Kingdom and its role in expanding access to next‑generation diabetes care for people living with diabetes across the region.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mehthel, Medical Director and Diabetes Technology Section Head at the Obesity, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center (OEMC) at King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) in Saudi Arabia, said: “People living with type 1 diabetes in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East are eager for an innovative solution that is Omnipod 5. As our diabetes care standards in the region evolve to embrace advanced technologies that improve outcomes, the introduction of Omnipod 5 represents an important step forward that will transform daily life for many individuals and their families.”

At the center of Insulet's offering in the Kingdom is the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System, the company's flagship tubeless, wearable insulin pump designed to transform the daily management of type 1 diabetes.

The Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has demonstrated strong glycemic outcomes, including improved time in range and lowering HbA1c, by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes and eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI)1. The waterproof2, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a sensor and proactively corrects for highs and helps to protect against lows, day and night3,4.

For clinicians, Omnipod 5 is supported by the Discover™ data management platform, which surfaces structured therapy insights to enable more proactive, informed decision-making across patient populations.

Omnipod 5 is indicated for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor and the Dexcom G7 sensor in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, and with the Dexcom G7 sensor in Qatar.

References

1 Wilmot E, et al. Presented at: ATTD; March 19-22, 2025; Amsterdam, NL. A 13-week randomized, parallel-group clinical trial conducted among 188 participants (age 4-70) with type 1 diabetes in France, Belgium, and the U.K., comparing the safety and effectiveness of the Omnipod 5 System versus multiple daily injections with CGM.

2 The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof.

3 Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) aged 2 - 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

4 Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 - 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. Dexcom is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.​