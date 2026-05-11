Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Downe House Riyadh is celebrating a landmark moment of academic excellence, as students demonstrate outstanding performance in the Mawhiba Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, alongside securing offers from leading universities around the world.

This year, four students from the school excelled in the Mawhiba Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, a nationally recognised assessment administered by the King Abdulaziz & His Companions Foundation for Giftedness & Creativity “Mawhiba”. The assessment identifies and supports students with high academic potential across Saudi Arabia. This year’s recipients include Aseel AlBagieh (Year 8), Safanah Alhomood (Year 5), Jodi Alrehaili (Year 9), and Lulwa Alhabdan (Year 4).

The students’ achievement reflects not only academic ability, but also critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and intellectual curiosity, all of which underpin success both within and beyond the classroom. Their success is a clear reflection of the high standards embedded across Downe House Riyadh and its commitment to nurturing confident, capable young women.

This spirit of ambition continues into the Sixth Form, where students from the current Year 13 cohort have secured offers from a wide range of prestigious international institutions. These include Russell Group universities such as Southampton, Nottingham, and Sheffield, alongside offers from universities in the United States and Europe.

Among the standout achievements, Year 13 student and Saudi national, Leen Alyahyawi achieved a significant milestone, receiving acceptance to Berkeley University alongside a full Saudi scholarship, highlighting the calibre and global readiness of Downe House Riyadh students.

Yasmin Zaini, Downe House Riyadh’s Head Girl and Saudi national also received multiple offers and scholarships from globally recognised institutions including IE University Madrid, Indiana University Bloomington and the University of Colorado Boulder. Balancing her academic studies with her involvement in an international training programme with the Saudi National Snowboarding Team, Yasmin’s journey reflects both academic excellence and personal dedication.

Commenting on these achievements, Ms Deborah Sharifi, Principal of Downe House Riyadh, said: “We are incredibly proud of our girls and all they have achieved. Their success reflects not only their individual dedication, but also the strength of the academic pathways and personalised support that makes the difference at Downe House Riyadh. From national recognition to global university offers, we are committed to ensuring every one of our young women is equipped with the confidence, knowledge, and direction to succeed in their chosen future.”

Students at Downe House Riyadh benefit from personalised guidance throughout their academic journey, including dedicated support from the Sixth Form team to explore university options, identify suitable pathways, and navigate scholarship opportunities. The school also works closely with international university partners and specialist providers, ensuring students receive comprehensive and tailored support as they prepare for higher education.

This personalised approach to pathways also supports students pursuing leading universities within the Kingdom. Haya Alabdulwahab illustrated this by achieving an outstanding score in the Qudrat examinations — a key milestone that will support her progression to a top university in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the breadth of opportunities available to Downe House Riyadh students both locally and internationally.

Rooted in a premium British education and shaped by Saudi culture, Downe House Riyadh offers a distinctive model that is not one or the other, but a considered blend of both — equipping students with the global outlook and cultural grounding needed to thrive in the Kingdom and beyond.

These achievements mark an important step in the school’s continued development, reinforcing its focus on delivering a premium, future-focused education that is both internationally ambitious and aligned with the aspirations of students and families in the Kingdom.

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications / nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Downe House Riyadh

Downe House Riyadh is the only premium British girls’ school in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened in August 2022 under the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s International Schools Attraction Programme. A sister school to Downe House UK and Muscat, it offers co-education from Pre-School to Year 4 and girls-only education from Year 5 to Year 13.

Blending academic excellence with wellbeing, Downe House Riyadh provides an immersive British curriculum enriched with Arabic and Islamic Studies. The school’s philosophy is rooted in a commitment to Doing Well and Being Well, inspiring each student to achieve both academic success and personal growth. Guided by the belief to Work Hard and Aim High, and blending British tradition with innovation, Downe House Riyadh prepares every girl to shape her own future with strength, resilience, and purpose.

Downe House Riyadh’s personality—its DNA—is defined by: Compassion, Collaboration, Resilience, Creativity, Aspiration, Communication, and being Outward Looking.

Read more about Downe House Riyadh at: www.downehouseriyadh.com