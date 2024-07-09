Complete with a private beach, the family-friendly, alcohol-free hotel on the Mediterranean coast offers a range of world-class leisure and business amenities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 77 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the opening of Palma Bay Rotana, in New Alamein, Egypt. Joining Grand Rotana Resort & Spa in Sharm El Sheikh, the property will bring Rotana’s total footprint in the country to 702 keys.

Perfectly positioned at Marina 5, the premier four-star resort delivers an unmatched hospitality experience, marrying elegance with the exceptional quality synonymous with one of the Middle East's leading hospitality brands. With its coveted seaside location, Palma Bay Rotana offers premium services and modern accommodation options, for all travellers.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “Further growing our expansion plans in the region, Palma Bay Rotana Resort marks an exciting milestone for Rotana as our second operational property in Egypt. With a wide range of world-class amenities and scenic ocean views, Palma Bay Rotana is designed to offer the perfect beach escape for travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. Egypt continues to be a key market for us with tremendous potential and we look forward to welcoming guests to this stunning destination and providing them with opportunities to create ‘Treasured Time’ with loved ones.”

The brand-new resort boasts 176 elegantly appointed rooms, with configurations ranging from cosy standard rooms to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. Styled with a modern contemporary aesthetic, guests can select their preferred panorama, be it a captivating ocean scape, a peaceful lagoon vista, or a view of the vibrant neighbourhood.

As enticing as the views, resort amenities include a Bodylines Health and Fitness Centre, massage rooms, complete with sauna and steam rooms, and three outdoor swimming pools, including one specifically designed for children, as well as a fully equipped gym, padel and tennis courts, a beach volleyball spot, and a multipurpose court for football, volleyball, and basketball. A dedicated kids' playground is also available for younger guests.

Guests to Palma Bay Rotana will also be able to savour culinary delights across six diverse dining venues, including Atrium, a cosy lobby lounge and terrace; Horizon, a bustling all-day dining restaurant; Nasma, an all-day shisha lounge on the beach; two relaxed pool bars (The Deck and Aquarius), and Whispers, an energetic beach bar.

Those with business needs will appreciate Mirage, the resort’s versatile meeting space that accommodates up to 30 guests. Bathed in natural light and equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, the venue is ideal for business, private, or social events, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience.

Rotana currently operates 77 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 9,830 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 40 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.

