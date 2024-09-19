The new hotel features a range of modern serviced apartments, two dining outlets, and a stunning private beach.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the opening of Beach Bay Hotel – Mirfa, the first Edge by Rotana property in Abu Dhabi.

Launched in May 2022, Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality, while benefiting from Rotana's extensive network and systems. The new property marks the seventh Edge by Rotana opening since the brand launch, with another six hotels in the pipeline across the MENAT region. The opening of Beach Bay Hotel – Mirfa expands Rotana’s presence in Abu Dhabi to 4,768 keys across 17 properties.

Located approximately 150 kilometres from Abu Dhabi city, Mirfa is a serene coastal town nestled on the picturesque western coast of the Emirate. Complete with a private beach overlooking the pristine waters of the Arabian Gulf, the serviced apartment hotel offers a perfect blend of convenience and comfort for business travel, a long-term stay, or a family vacation.

The hotel features 76 serviced apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Each unit is seamlessly designed for modern living, providing stunning sea views and a tranquil escape from city life. Apartments are also fitted with a dining area and a fully equipped kitchen, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “We are proud to open the doors to Beach Bay Hotel – Mirfa, delivering ‘Treasured Time’ to a fantastic new location in the UAE. This hotel marks a key addition to our growing portfolio and a reflection of our strategic expansion of Edge by Rotana brand in key markets across the region.”

Beach Bay Hotel - Mirfa offers guests two attractive dining options to suit any mood, taste, and occasion. The property features two restaurants of its own – Seawaves and Breeze Lobby Lounge – providing a variety of culinary experiences.

Guests can discover the perfect blend of fitness and relaxation at the hotel’s excellent leisure facilities, including a fully equipped gymnasium, a rejuvenating sauna, and swimming pool with stunning waterfront views.

Rotana currently operates 82 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. The company continues to expand its footprint with a robust pipeline of new projects in the UAE and international markets, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in hospitality.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.