The landmark hotel adds 512 keys to Rotana’s global operating portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 76 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the opening of Al Manakha Rotana in Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

With a landmark location in the centre of the holy city of Madinah, Al Manakha Rotana aims to serve travellers seeking a unique cultural experience, as well as the millions of pilgrims who partake in the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Madinah, home to Islam’s second holiest shrine, the Prophet’s Mosque.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “We’re thrilled to inaugurate the new Al Manakha Rotana in the historic city of Madinah. Religious tourism remains a key pillar of Saudi’s economy and plays a vital role in supporting the Kingdom’s growth strategy. Marking our tenth property opening in Saudi Arabia is a proud milestone for Rotana, reinforcing our commitment to the country and serving all travellers to the holy city.”

Situated in front of Islam’s second-holiest shrine, the Prophet’s Mosque, and surrounded by vibrant shops and cafes, as well as iconic historical sites such as Omar bin Khattab Mosque and Al Ghamamah, the four-star Al Manakha Rotana offers a haven of comfort and convenience for pilgrims and travellers alike.

Each of the hotel’s 512 rooms and suites is thoughtfully designed and equipped with modern fittings and furnishings. Many of the rooms also offer uplifting views of Madinah’s most sacred site, the Prophet’s Mosque, adding a touch of serenity to every stay. For guests looking to maintain their fitness, a fully equipped gym with sweeping vistas over the holy city’s landmarks is located on the 12th floor. To ensure a comfortable and inclusive environment, specific timings are allocated for male and female guests.

In addition, the property offers four distinctive dining venues, including two all-day dining restaurants with a diverse selection of local and international dishes catering to regional and global tastes. For guests seeking a more laid-back option, a lobby café and a stunning rooftop terrace overlooking the cityscape serve a tempting array of international cuisine to satisfy guests during their stay.

Al Manakha Rotana’s opening aligns with Rotana’s ambitious goal of launching eight properties in KSA over the next four years, bringing the total key count to more than 4,400 across 18 properties.

Other KSA openings in the pipeline include four Edge by Rotana and one Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh, and three properties in Al Baha, all set to open by 2028.

Rotana’s portfolio currently spans 20,088 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 2,828 keys across ten hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

