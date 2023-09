Set to open in 2026, the hotel apartments will be located in Les Zeniths De Diamniadio, a mixed-use development in the urban hub of Diamniadio

The property will bring Rotana’s total number of keys in Africa to 3434

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, announced today its entry into Senegal with Les Zeniths Arjaan by Rotana. The 150-key property in Dakar will be launched under the Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana brand and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Commenting on the announcement, Makram El Zyr, Corporate Vice President of Development at Rotana, said: “The launch of our first property in Senegal marks a significant milestone for Rotana, and we are excited to be working with HM Group of developers to mark our expansion into West Africa. Senegal is a rapidly growing market and leading tourism development on the African continent. We look forward to delivering on our brand promise “Treasured Times” by offering guests a hassle-free experience and home comforts as they settle down to city life.”

Representing the height of elegant city living, the property will offer 150 fully furnished spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. To recharge and relax, residents will have access to the Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club featuring a comprehensive gym, swimming pool, sauna, steam and massage rooms. The property also includes four meeting rooms with flexible seating plans and cutting-edge audio-visual technology to suit all business needs. Dining options include an all-day café and 24-hour room service.

Ali Bilal, Managing Director of HM Development, added: “We are delighted to be working with Rotana to launch Les Zeniths Arjaan by Rotana, as part of our latest venture in Senegal. In addition to the hotel apartments, Les Zeniths is a mixed-use green development comprising of residential, office and commercial spaces. Articulated around a shopping mall, it provides great convenience and caters to the diverse needs of those visiting the city for long- or short-stays.”

A modern, architecturally impressive development, Les Zeniths is a high-end, state-of-the-art, and environmentally friendly project set in the heart of the urban hub of the vibrant Diamniadio. Creating a new destination for both business and leisure, the project will be built with efficiency and sustainability in mind, to meet the challenges posed by the region’s climatic conditions.

Rotana currently operates 72 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

-Ends-

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

About HM Group

Founded in 1991 by a family of architects, HM Group is an environmentally friendly real estate company, which has completed several high-end projects: residential, commercial and office in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. From the beginning of its activities, HM Group has implemented the principles and techniques of eco-construction with the priority of minimizing the nuisances of the building while maximizing the comfort and well-being of the occupants. Its sector of activity subsequently extended to several African countries.