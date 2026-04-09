Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the continuation of its flagship promotional campaign, “Make It Yours”, which launched on February 18, 2026, and will run until May 23, 2026, attracting strong customer participation.

The campaign continues to reward shoppers with an entry into an electronic draw for every BD20 spent in a single or cumulative purchase. The grand prize is a 2026 Toyota Prado for the first winner, in addition to a range of other prizes. The second winner will receive shopping vouchers worth BD500, the third winner BD300, and the fourth winner BD200, alongside five additional winners who will each receive shopping vouchers worth BD100.

All customers and visitors can participate in the draw by submitting purchase receipts worth BD20 or more at the designated campaign kiosk inside Dragon City Bahrain to receive electronic raffle tickets. The draw will take place on May 24, 2026, and will be conducted electronically under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Dragon City Bahrain invites visitors to seize the opportunity and take part in the campaign ahead of the draw date, benefiting from the rewarding chances it offers, enhancing the shopping experience and making it more enjoyable and rewarding.

The “Make It Yours” campaign reflects Dragon City Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to enriching the shopping experience for its valued customers through engaging promotional campaigns throughout the year, while rewarding shoppers with exceptional prize opportunities that reinforce its position as the Kingdom’s leading wholesale and retail destination.

Dragon City Bahrain is one of the Kingdom’s most prominent family shopping destinations, having welcomed over 70 million visitors since its opening in 2015. It is home to hundreds of outlets offering a wide array of products to meet diverse needs, from fashion and electronics to homeware and building materials, as well as furniture and seasonal items, alongside a variety of dining and café options that provide a well-rounded experience for the whole family.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Dragon City Bahrain

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