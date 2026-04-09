In partnership with Alshaya Group, Primark is set to open a third Dubai store at Mall of the Emirates later this spring, followed by Bahrain and Qatar later this year.

Kuwait: Primark, the international fashion retailer known for its affordable fashion and everyday essentials, has officially opened its second store in Dubai in partnership with Alshaya Group, at City Centre Mirdif. Arriving just two weeks after Primark’s highly anticipated UAE debut at Dubai Mall, this second store opening highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to the region.

The opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Ghansham “G” Pindoria, Vice President of Primark Middle East, alongside Andre Melo, Managing Director, UAE Majid Al Futtaim Malls, Huda Almazmi, Associate Director of City Centre Mirdif, and Mohammed Feras Arayqat, VP Retail Calendar and Promotions at Dubai Festival Retail Establishment, who together celebrated the continued growth of Primark in Dubai.

The Primark City Centre Mirdif store spans over 35,000 square feet of shopping space, set across one sales floor and will employ over 300 colleagues. Located in one of the city’s most established, family-centric neighborhoods, the store offers a fresh, modern retail environment, bringing Primark’s unique offering to even more customers in Dubai.

Shoppers can explore Primark’s full range of fashion, beauty and homeware offering customers a spacious and modern retail environment that reflects Primark’s global store experience - all at the unbeatable prices the retailer is known for. It also features exclusive collaborations, including world-famous brands such as Disney, NBA and NFL, alongside the retailer’s more premium range The Edit, available across men’s, women’s, younger kids and home.

Jose Luis Martinez De Larramendi, Director of International Expansion at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to open our second store in Dubai at City Centre Mirdif, just two weeks after we opened the doors at Dubai Mall. There has already been a fantastic response from customers, and it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for Primark’s offering in the UAE. Opening in Mirdif allows us to reach even more customers across the city and, together with our partners at Alshaya Group, this marks another important step in building our presence in Dubai and across the wider region.”

Ghansham “G” Pindoria, Vice President of Primark Middle East added: “Opening our doors at City Centre Mirdif marks an exciting new chapter for Primark in the UAE. Following the incredible response to our debut in Dubai, this new store allows us to connect with even more customers, bringing Primark’s unique blend of fashion, style, and affordability even closer to Mirdif and the wider neighboring communities. We are proud to deliver an engaging in-store experience while staying true to what Primark stands for – great fashion accessible to all.”

Primark’s growth in Dubai will continue with the upcoming launch of its third location at Mall of the Emirates later this spring. Throughout 2026, Primark and Alshaya Group will further expand the brand’s presence across the Middle East, including new markets in Bahrain (City Centre Bahrain) and Qatar (Doha Festival City), bringing Primark’s international footprint to 21 markets worldwide.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer, with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes.

More information can be found here: https://corporate.primark.com/en-gb/a/our-approach/our-primark-cares-commitments